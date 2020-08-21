Big Ten parents rally, seek answers

“When you read commissioner Warren’s words (in a Wednesday response), you can hear how he feels,’’ said Julie Waggoner, the mother of Iowa defensive end John Waggoner. “It’s fine to have fear and to be concerned and worried. We understand some people having fear, but we need to lead with facts, not fear.’’

While Warren’s public comments Wednesday acknowledged the global COVID-19 situation, Waggoner said it lacked data and details about the coronavirus’ impact in the Big Ten footprint and failed to address just how the decision was reached.

Kallenberger said the unwillingness of the Big Ten to provide players with those details remains equally disappointing.

“I’ve never heard more disappointment in Mark’s voice than what I heard the day he had his season taken away from him,’’ Kallenberger said. “The virus, it’s real and we all get that, but these guys have done everything they’ve been asked to do for months. The medical protocols, everyone is comfortable with that, and to have it end like that with no real explanation, that’s hard.’’

Although the group Friday represented parents of football players, Kallenberger said fall sports athletes in every sport at all 14 Big Ten schools deserve more information.