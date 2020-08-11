Big Ten postpones football, all fall sports

Big Ten football teams will be sidelined this fall after the conference announced Tuesday afternoon that it was postponing all fall sports in the league because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,'' said Northwestern University president Morton Shapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

Commissioner Kevin Warren said over time "it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.''

Warren labeled the decision "painstaking,'' saying the Big Ten is committed to getting its student-athletes back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.

In addition to football, sports impacted include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.

The conference will evaluate the possibility of competing in the spring in those sports, although no decision has been made.

The league indicated that decisions regarding winter and spring sports will be evaluated in upcoming weeks and months.

