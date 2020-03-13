Big Ten practice ban delays Hawkeye spring start

At the least, the start of spring football at Iowa will be delayed.

The Big Ten announced Friday that all “organized team activities,’’ including workouts and practices were being halted on campuses across the conference until at least April 6 as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That would preclude the Hawkeyes from beginning spring practices as scheduled on March 25.

That date, following next week’s spring break on the Iowa campus, was scheduled to be the first of 15 spring practice sessions coach Kirk Ferentz had said would lead toward a planned late April finale on a Friday evening at Kinnick Stadium.

The spring practice schedule will have to be reworked after the conference expanded its previously-announced ban on competition to include practices.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the league announced in a statement.