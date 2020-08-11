Big Ten pulls the plug on fall football season

There will be no Hail Mary passes or last-second field goals to rescue this fall’s Big Ten football season.

Conference presidents and chancellors reached that conclusion Tuesday, announcing the postponement of the entire 2020-21 fall sports season in the conference due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six days after unveiling a shortened, 10-game schedule that would have kept competition within the conference, first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren found himself announcing the league would not proceed with plans for playing football this fall.

The possibility of rescheduling the 2020 fall season for the spring remains on the table, something that will be evaluated in upcoming weeks and months.

But for now, the gates at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium and Illinois’ Memorial Stadium will remain shuttered because of a myriad of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“We just believed collectively that there is too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports,’’ Warren said in an interview on the Big Ten Network.