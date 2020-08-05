Big Ten releases conference football schedule; Iowa ends season at Ohio State

Iowa will open its 2020 football schedule with a home game against Maryland and close out the season with games against 2019 Big Ten division champions Wisconsin and Ohio State.
That is all part of a revised 10-game conference schedule announced by the Big Ten Wednesday morning, a schedule which opens with Illinois hosting Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 3.
As part of adjustments made to frontload a schedule adjusted to accommodate concerns over the COVID-10 pandemic, all 14 Big Ten teams are scheduled to play four conference games during the month of September with two bye weeks scheduled for each team during October and early November.
The regular-season now concludes the Saturday before Thanksgiving, allowing all teams to have a bye the following week in case games need to be rescheduled because of postponements created by the coronavirus situation.
Iowa will open the season on Sept. 5 against the Terrapins and visit Purdue and Minnesota before hosting Nebraska on Sept. 26.
The Hawkeyes will also host Northwestern on Oct. 3, Michigan State on Oct. 31 and Wisconsin on Nov. 14.
Iowa travels to Illinois on Oct. 10, Penn State on Oct. 24 and Ohio State on Nov. 21.
The Fighting Illini follow their opener against Ohio State with games at Nebraska and Indiana before hosting Purdue on Sept. 26.
Following a bye week, Illinois hosts Iowa, then travels to Northwestern and Wisconsin before hosting Minnesota on Oct. 31.
Illinois visits Rutgers on Nov. 7 and then hosts Penn State in its regular-season finale on Nov. 21.
With the release of the schedule, Iowa will begin preseason training camp Friday.
The Maryland game will be the Hawkeyes’ first public appearance in 2020. The traditional Kids Day at Kinnick will not be held this year.
Information about attendance for 2020 home games, including update ticket information and Kinnick Stadium policies and procedures will be announced once they are finalized.
Iowa 2020 schedule
Sept. 5 – Maryland
Sept. 12 – at Purdue
Sept. 19 – at Minnesota
Sept. 26 – Nebraska
Oct. 3 – Northwestern
Oct. 10 – at Illinois
Oct. 17 – Bye
Oct. 24 – at Penn State
Oct. 31 – Michigan State
Nov. 7 – Bye
Nov. 14 – Wisconsin
Nov. 21 – at Ohio State
Illinois 2020 schedule
Sept. 3 – Ohio State
Sept. 12 – at Nebraska
Sept. 19 – at Indiana
Sept. 26 – Purdue
Oct. 3 – Bye
Oct. 10 – Iowa
Oct. 17 – at Northwestern
Oct. 24 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 – Minnesota
Nov. 7 – at Rutgers
Nov. 14 – Bye
Nov. 21 – Penn State
Quad-City Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!