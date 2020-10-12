Big Ten releases start times for Hawkeyes, Illini openers

Iowa will play two of its upcoming Big Ten football games on Fridays and Illinois will kick off the season on a Friday night, the Big Ten announced this morning.

The Hawkeyes’ game at Minnesota has been moved to Friday, Nov. 13 and a game at Kinnick Stadium against Nebraska has been shifted to Friday, Nov. 27.

Iowa’s battle for Floyd of Rosedale in Minneapolis has been set for a 6 p.m. start and will be televised by FS1, while the starting time for the Black Friday match-up against the Cornhuskers remains undetermined. The Iowa-Nebraska game will be televised by either Fox or FS1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois’ season opener will be played at Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 23, the first game of 2020 between Big Ten teams in the delayed start to the season.

The Fighting Illini and Badgers are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium in a game that will be televised by BTN.

The starting time for the Hawkeyes’ season opener at Purdue has also been set. Iowa will visit Ross-Ade Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 24. That game will also be televised by BTN.