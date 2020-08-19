Big Ten stays silent, mulls January kickoff

As the Big Ten maintains its silence about what led to its quick change in plans for a fall football season, the conference is reportedly developing plans for a January start to a shortened season.

Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour said Monday during a video conference that the league could release a revised 2020 schedule within a week and that schedule could begin with games played in early January.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that parents of Wisconsin players had been briefed Tuesday night by university officials about a plan that would allow a shortened season to be completed before the 2021 NFL draft, which is currently scheduled to begin on April 29.

The idea includes playing games initially in indoor stadiums with facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit considered as the most likely venues to host a number of games. Indoor facilities in St. Louis and Syracuse could also factor into the schedule.

By playing games that early, it would give seniors and talented underclassmen who might be considering an early leap to the NFL an opportunity to play a college season and reduce the chance of those players opting out of the college season to prepare for the draft.