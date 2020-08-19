Big Ten stays silent, mulls January kickoff

As the Big Ten maintains its silence about what led to its quick change in plans for a fall football season, the conference is reportedly developing plans for a January start to a shortened season.
Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour said Monday during a video conference that the league could release a revised 2020 schedule within a week and that schedule could begin with games played in early January.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that parents of Wisconsin players had been briefed Tuesday night by university officials about a plan that would allow a shortened season to be completed before the 2021 NFL draft, which is currently scheduled to begin on April 29.
The idea includes playing games initially in indoor stadiums with facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit considered as the most likely venues to host a number of games. Indoor facilities in St. Louis and Syracuse could also factor into the schedule.
By playing games that early, it would give seniors and talented underclassmen who might be considering an early leap to the NFL an opportunity to play a college season and reduce the chance of those players opting out of the college season to prepare for the draft.
That proposal would also reduce game-management responsibilities for host schools which will, in theory, already be hosting winter sports events and other rescheduled fall sports at their on-campus venues.
Big Ten coaches have floated several different scheduling ideas, with most indicating they prefer creating as much separation as possible between the rescheduled 2020 season and the 2021 season.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day has proposed an eight-game 2020 schedule with teams kicking off the season during the first week of January leading up to a Big Ten title game the first week of March.
Coach Jeff Brohm of Purdue unveiled his own eight-game plan with a later starting point. His idea is to open the season in late February and end it with a title game in early May. Brohm’s plan would reduce the fall season to 10 games beginning in early October.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has floated his own idea, playing division games during the first six weeks of the season with cross-division match-ups based on seeds played on the final week of the season. That would create a championship game as well in a more compact set up.
The Journal Sentinel report indicated questions about eligibility for current seniors remained unanswered during Tuesday’s session with Wisconsin parents.
The latest revised proposal to revamp a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic comes as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren remains silent following the league’s decision to halt fall plans six days after unveiling a revised 10-game schedule and detailed medical protocol.
Unlike the detailed reasoning provided by the Pac-12 when it shut things down for the fall, the Big Ten has remained quiet about what led conference presidents and chancellors to punt the conference’s entire fall sports schedule because of the coronavirus.
The lack of transparency has created anger and frustration that extends beyond coaches, players and fan bases.
Parents of Big Ten players from Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State have written open letters to Warren, seeking answers.
They want to know what medical evidence was used to reach the conclusion and they want the conference to take a look at reversing its decision made on Aug. 11 to “postpone’’ the fall season.
Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, is flying from Florida to the Big Ten’s suburban Chicago headquarters on Friday and wants a face-to-face meeting with Warren to find out why things changed.
He’s invited parents of players from other Big Ten schools to join him and some, including parents of Iowa football players, have agreed to participate as their search for answers continues.
In recent days, campus leaders at Penn State and Minnesota have even questioned whether an actual vote took place to scrap the fall season, the outcome of what one said was more of a deliberative process rather than an actual vote.
