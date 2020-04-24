Bills take Hawkeyes' Epenesa with draft's 54th pick

The wait ended later than anticipated Friday evening for A.J. Epenesa.

The Iowa defensive end was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the NFL Draft, taken with the 54th overall pick.

Epenesa entered the draft projected to be chosen either later in the first round or early in the second, his positioning impacted by a pedestrian performance at the NFL Combine that he did not get a chance to improve on when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of Iowa's pro day.

He is the second Hawkeye to be chosen in this year's draft, following the Buccaneers selection of offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick of the opening round on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound all-American led the Hawkeyes in sacks in each of the past two seasons and led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks as a junior while earning all-conference honors despite playing a reserve role as part of a rotation at an end position on the Hawkeye defensive line.

He started all 13 games for Iowa as a junior and was selected as the defensive MVP in Iowa's Holiday Bowl rout of USC.

His 49 tackles during the 2019 season before declaring for the draft included a team-leading 14.5 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks.