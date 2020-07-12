Binns assumes expanded diversity, inclusion role

Broderick Binns has been given an opportunity to make a difference in the life of every student-athlete who steps foot on the Iowa campus.
The former Hawkeye football player who has worked as the director of player development for the Iowa football program for the past four years has been named as the executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Iowa athletics department.
It’s a job that was created last August, a byproduct of the diversity taskforce that the Iowa athletics department put in place in 2018, and a role that Binns has filled on an interim basis for the past 11 months.
Binns helped spearhead a number of initiatives that came out of the taskforce including diversity initiatives for student-athletes and educational training for coaches and staff members over the past year.
Moving into that role fulltime, Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa student-athletes in making a smooth transition into college life socially, academically and athletically with an emphasis on helping underrepresented students make that transition.
He will be responsible for implementing diversity initiatives for student-athletes, coaches and staff members, overseeing the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce and its action plan and ensuring that the strategic goals within the action plan are in alignment with campus-wide diversity policies and practices.
Binns will report to Liz Tovar, Iowa’s associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services.
In announcing the hire, director of athletics Gary Barta said Iowa found the right fit in Binns, an all-Big Ten defensive end for Iowa as a senior in 2011 who worked as a graduate assistant on the Hawkeye football coaching staff from 2014-15 before moving into his player development role.
“His strong understanding of Hawkeye athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience make him a perfect fit for this position,’’ Barta said in a statement.
A St. Paul, Minn., native, Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in sport and recreation management from Iowa.
As a football player, he was a three-year member of Iowa’s Leadership Group.
Binns saw his first action in a reserve role as a redshirt freshman in 2008 and went on to start five games as a junior and all 13 games Iowa played his senior season in 2011, earning second-team all-Big Ten recognition and receiving the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!