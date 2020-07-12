Binns assumes expanded diversity, inclusion role

Broderick Binns has been given an opportunity to make a difference in the life of every student-athlete who steps foot on the Iowa campus.

The former Hawkeye football player who has worked as the director of player development for the Iowa football program for the past four years has been named as the executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Iowa athletics department.

It’s a job that was created last August, a byproduct of the diversity taskforce that the Iowa athletics department put in place in 2018, and a role that Binns has filled on an interim basis for the past 11 months.

Binns helped spearhead a number of initiatives that came out of the taskforce including diversity initiatives for student-athletes and educational training for coaches and staff members over the past year.

Moving into that role fulltime, Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa student-athletes in making a smooth transition into college life socially, academically and athletically with an emphasis on helping underrepresented students make that transition.