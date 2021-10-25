Boffeli found his college future in football

He originally hoped to play receiver, but was moved to linebacker and took to it quickly, recording 56.5 tackles and 9 tackles for loss as a senior with the Lancers.

That was enough to attract some recruiting interest from Iowa Central Community College.

“I just wanted to test the waters and see what I could do if I put on some weight to see where football could take me,’’ Boffeli said. “I’m glad I did that.’’

He said he still had a lot to work on in the two years he spent at Iowa Central.

“I was somewhat pretty athletic but just knowing the game of football took time,’’ he said. “I obviously know a lot more now than I did two or three years ago.’’

After Iowa Central, he jumped at the chance to play for Grand View, which is coached by Joe Woodley, the son of former St. Ambrose and Grand View coach Mike Woodley, and which has had an affinity for Quad-Cities players for a long time.

There are 20 local products on the current roster and six of them start, including five who earned all-conference honors last season.