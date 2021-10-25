Boffeli found his college future in football

During his years at North Scott High School, Drew Boffeli always thought of himself as a basketball player.
As a sophomore in 2015, he was a valued reserve for a Lancers team that won the Class 4A state championship. He started each of the next two years, averaging about 11 points and 5½ rebounds per game. He also was a solid pitcher for the school’s baseball team.
Football? He used to go to the games and watch from the stands and think it looked like fun. But he never went out for the team until his senior year.
Five years later, Boffeli has left basketball and baseball behind. But he’s still playing football and playing it extremely well for one of the best NAIA teams in the country.
Boffeli is a starting linebacker for Des Moines-based Grand View University, which carries an 8-0 record and a No. 4 national ranking into its final three games of the season.
“I’ve made a lot of friends and memories doing it,’’ he said of his relatively brief football journey. “It’s going to help me a lot down the line so I’m definitely glad I did it.’’
Boffeli came close to never even trying the sport.
“I saw all my buddies doing it and I had one last chance so I figured I might as well,’’ he said. “I used to sit in the stands and the atmosphere was something I wanted to be a part of.’’
He originally hoped to play receiver, but was moved to linebacker and took to it quickly, recording 56.5 tackles and 9 tackles for loss as a senior with the Lancers.
That was enough to attract some recruiting interest from Iowa Central Community College.
“I just wanted to test the waters and see what I could do if I put on some weight to see where football could take me,’’ Boffeli said. “I’m glad I did that.’’
He said he still had a lot to work on in the two years he spent at Iowa Central.
“I was somewhat pretty athletic but just knowing the game of football took time,’’ he said. “I obviously know a lot more now than I did two or three years ago.’’
After Iowa Central, he jumped at the chance to play for Grand View, which is coached by Joe Woodley, the son of former St. Ambrose and Grand View coach Mike Woodley, and which has had an affinity for Quad-Cities players for a long time.
There are 20 local products on the current roster and six of them start, including five who earned all-conference honors last season.
Clinton’s Johnny Sullivan is in his third year as the Vikings’ quarterback, Bettendorf’s Cam Maxfield has been a defensive line stalwart for several years and Pleasant Valley grad Nathan Hamilton has set pretty much all of the school’s place-kicking records. Boffeli and his old North Scott classmate, safety Cole Rollinger, are veterans on the defensive side and this year they have been joined in the starting lineup by former Bettendorf star Rocky Schoenfelder.
There are other Q-C kids who see playing time, including former Assumption linebacker Seth Adrian, PV grad Arthur Braden and Rollinger’s younger brother, Carson.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Boffeli had a very good first season at Grand View and has been even better this fall. He is second on the team in tackles behind Nate Wieland, an Iowa transfer who Boffeli thinks has NFL potential, and had a monster game last week against William Penn, recording 13 tackles, 2 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Boffeli, Wieland and Schoenfelder all are listed on the roster as middle linebackers, but their roles shift and change from game to game depending on what type of offense they are facing.
“Depending on the week, they have me and Rocky in different schemes,’’ Boffeli said. “Sometimes I’m a stand-up end, sometimes I’m in the box. It just depends.
“We have three or four different formations just depending on whether it’s a spread option or triple option or whatever,’’ he added. “We can do a lot of things, which I think is going to help us in the playoffs when we see different teams that might throw different things at us.’’
The Vikings have won every game so far by 17 or more points but have two fairly challenging home games the next two Saturdays against Peru State and Culver-Stockton, both of whom are 6-2.
“I’d say we’d still be favored in those games but they’ll give us a decent shot,’’ Boffeli said. “We’ve just got to stay level-headed because if we get to the playoffs and something doesn’t go our way, we’ve just got to keep going. We’re not used to that because in the regular season we’re used to just beating up on teams.’’
He said the mantra is “one week a time.
“We have it in our mind to win a national championship,’’ he said. “We just need to keep working. That’s the end goal.’’