Boilers' Bell enjoys record-setting day

IOWA CITY — Purdue receiver David Bell seemingly saves his best for Iowa.
The junior, a one-time Hawkeye recruiting target, did it to the Hawkeyes again on Saturday, setting a Kinnick Stadium record for receiving yards while leading the Boilermakers to a 24-7 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
Bell reached the end zone just once, scoring a 21-yard pass play that completed Purdue’s scoring during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but he had a career day picking apart the Iowa pass defense.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Indianapolis native topped 200 receiving yards for the first time in his college career, finishing with 11 catches for 240 yards against the Hawkeyes.
Bell’s yardage total broke a 32-year-old Kinnick Stadium record of 235 receiving yards established by Dan Bitson of Tulsa in a 30-22 loss to the Hawkeyes in 1989.
"He’s a unique player and productive," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I’m sure I’ve been around guys that got 200-plus yards receiving, but I can’t remember."
His work against Iowa on Saturday was the second-highest single-game total in Purdue history, trailing only the 301 yards the Boilermakers’ Chris Daniels had against Michigan State in 1999.
"It seems like we’ve seen somebody really good week in, week out, and that’s been the case," Ferentz said.
"I have a lot of respect for their receiver corps. (Milton) Wright is a dangerous player, (Jackson) Anthrop is a good player. They throw it well. Pressure them, they get the ball off quickly."
Running on empty: Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack with 68 yards on 12 carries.
The effort, part of a 76-yard effort by Iowa as a team, left the junior 14 yards shy of becoming the 16th Hawkeye to run for 2,000 yards in a career.
Center Tyler Linderbaum said Iowa’s run game issues Saturday started up front but said it will take a review of the game tape to dissect just what went wrong.
"I’m excited to see the film and see what we need to do to improve," Linderbaum said. "We have played better and we’ll go back to work next week to get better."
Kicking crosswinds: Iowa and Purdue missed chances to put points on the board in consecutive possessions early in the second quarter.
A steady crosswind of 15 miles per hour added to the difficulty of the day for kickers Caleb Shudak and Mitchell Fineran.
The Hawkeyes came away empty following a 17-play, 68-yard drive when Shudak hooked a field goal attempt from 25 yards to the left with 10 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the half.
The Boilermakers used a 60-yard pass to David Bell to move into the red zone on the ensuing possession, but Fineran missed a 32-yard attempt to the right.
Hobbled Hawkeyes: Offensive lineman Cody Ince, a starter at left guard in Iowa’s first four games this season, tight end Luke Lachey and defensive end Deontae Craig were not in uniform Saturday for Iowa.
The trio joined cornerback Riley Moss in missing the game because of injury. Moss had an immobilizer on his left knee when he joined teammates on the field for pregame warmups.
Ince was listed as the back-up to Kyler Schott at right guard, Lachey has been the Hawkeyes’ second tight end behind Sam LaPorta this season and Craig has backed up Zach VanValkenburg.
Ferentz said Lachey and Craig suffered practice injuries during the past week.
Offensive guard Connor Colby and fullback Monte Pottebaum, who both left the Penn State game with injuries, played Saturday.
Target practice: Purdue gave Moss’ replacement, Terry Roberts a workout on pass defense early in the game.
Roberts responded with a career-high five tackles in the first start of his career.
Iowa flipped Roberts and Matt Hankins from one corner spot to the other at times in an attempt to effectively deal with Bell and the rest of a Purdue receiving corps that saw seven players catch passes.
Hankins went to the locker room to deal with a shoulder situation at one point but did return.
"It would take a lot of keep him off the field," cornerback Jack Koerner said.
Lee honored: Three-time NCAA wrestling champion Spencer Lee was honored during Saturday’s game.
Lee was recognized for winning the Hodge Trophy for a second straight year.
Ayden's day: Ayden Gendreau of Camanche was honored at midfield prior to Saturday’s game as the Hawkeye Kid Captain.
The 13-year-old has had multiple heart and spinal surgeries at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital since being diagnosed with VACTERL syndrome soon after doctors noticed a heart defect shortly after his birth.
VACTERL syndrome impacts multiple parts of the body with each letter of its name representing a different abnormality.
Gendreau, active in a number school activities at Camanche, is scheduled undergo another back surgery later this fall for permanent rods to be put in place.