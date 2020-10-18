Boilers' coach deals with COVID

As Iowa prepares for its season-opening football game Saturday at Purdue, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm spent Sunday dealing with what the university called a “presumed positive’’ test for COVID-19.

In a statement, Purdue announced Brohm had returned a presumed positive result in an antigen test for the coronavirus given Sunday morning and was at home waiting for confirmation of the diagnosis through a PCR test.

Brohm informed his staff and team of the situation on Sunday afternoon after returning home and placing himself in isolation, hours after he took the antigen test as part of the required daily testing program that all Big Ten coaches, players and staff members participate in under protocol announced by the conference last month.

Assistant coaches put the Boilermakers through their first scheduled game-week practice session of the season on Sunday afternoon after Brohm talked to the team.

Under protocol announced by the Big Ten, Brohm would be required to remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive test results.

He would be allowed to return to his normal duties at the end of that timeframe if he has been symptom-free for 24 hours.