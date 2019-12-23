Bowl is a reunion for Hawkeyes' Wirfs

“He got in some real work on Friday and since we’ve been out here,’’ Ferentz said. “He bringing some good energy to the field.’’

Smith caught 33 passes in Iowa’s first seven games of the season.

A wet workout: Iowa’s midday practice at Mesa College on Monday started in a steady rain and cool temperatures.

“It was like an early March morning back home,’’ Ferentz said. “It was a cold start, but I feel like we got a lot of work done. It may rain for the game. We might as well be used to it.’’

Since arriving in San Diego on Saturday, Iowa has worked out the past two days at the junior college stadium which is situated next to an outdoor competitive pool at the San Diego school, something that went unused given Monday's weather.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to work out again behind closed gates at Mesa College after making a morning visit to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Attention to detail: Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini sees some familiar looks as he watches the USC defense.

He said receivers coach Kelton Copeland has compared the Trojans’ secondary to the talent the Hawkeyes faced earlier this season against Penn State.