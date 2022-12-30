Bowl prep growth lifts Nwankpa into Hawkeye lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bowl games may be an ending for a college football team in any given year, but they can also be a beginning.

The 15 extra practices that accompany earning a bowl berth provide valuable developmental opportunities for younger players and for one Iowa player, Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl will result in a starting opportunity because of that growth.

True freshman Xaiver Nwankpa is expected to make his first career start for the Hawkeyes in the 11 a.m. game against Kentucky.

A five-star recruit a year ago out of Southeast Polk High School, Nwankpa will likely start at strong safety in place of Kaevon Merriweather, a senior who opted out of the bowl to begin NFL draft preparations.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back who has recorded four tackles and played in 11 games this season has made the most of his additional practices.

“He’s really done a good job of taking a lot of reps. The improvement with just his understanding, the way he moves on the field has changed in the last three or four weeks,’’ Parker said. “I’m really happy to see it. It’s going to be his first start. See how he does, but I’m really impressed with what he’s doing.’’

The growth positions Nwankpa well for the future as Iowa begins to turn its attention to the 2023 season.

With seniors Jack Campbell and Seth Benson positioned to play their final games at linebacker against Kentucky, Parker said he also likes the growth he has seen from junior linebacker Jay Higgins.

“He’s shown some leadership these past couple of weeks and we’re going to need that from him,’’ Parker said.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said true freshman running back Jaziun Patterson has shown similar growth during bowl practices.

Limited to 10 carries in two games, Patterson is positioned to grow his role moving forward.

“He didn’t get many opportunities throughout the season when we were playing three backs, played sparingly, but the way he approaches every day is impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “None of us control our talent, but we can only our approach. His approach is very impressive, the way he goes to work.’’

Emotional moment: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shed a few tears during Friday’s news conference when asked about linebacker Jack Campbell’s comment earlier this week that topping his list of reasons for wanting to play in the bowl was to have one more chance to play for Ferentz.

“You’re hitting all my buttons here,’’ an emotional Ferentz said. “You coach a guy like that, that isn’t hard. He’s an unbelievable young guy. We’ve had a lot of great players, guys who are even better people.’’

Ferentz pointed out that former Hawkeyes Chic Ejisai, Karl Klug, Greg Mabin and Caleb Shudak, all on the Tennessee Titans’ payroll now, showed up to watch Iowa practice this week.

“That’s the fun of coaching. With all the crazy stuff going on, all of the stuff in college football that’s distracting quite frankly, the fun is being on the practice field or game field with guys like that,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what it’s about. Can’t say enough about Jack. This whole team has been good to coach and work with.’’

On the job: Brian Ferentz understands his job as offensive coordinator comes with its share of criticism when things aren’t going well.

He said that hasn’t changed his approach to things.

“Does the make it to me? Of course it does. All of it gets back to me in some form or fashion, and none of it matters,’’ Ferentz said. “My job is to wake up every day and try to put our players in a position to win.’’

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, who supervises the Hawkeye assistant because he is the son of coach Kirk Ferentz, said he will be involved in evaluating Brian Ferentz’s job performance once the season ends.

“Observe daily. Evaluate annually. That’s exactly what Kirk has done in the past and it’s what he is doing this year,’’ Barta said, adding he will discuss Kirk Ferentz’s evaluations of where the program is at after the season ends.

“… The unique situation here is I’ll be more involved in just that one situation, but he’ll go through the process like he always does and when he has something to report about 2023, he’ll come out with it.’’

Business trip: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said there has been a different feel to preparing to face Iowa this year compared to a year ago.

Then, the former Hawkeye defensive back found himself dealing with all sorts of memories about his playing days at Iowa.

This time around, it has been more of a business trip for Stoops.

“I must be used to playing Iowa now,’’ Stoops said. “The challenge, it’s the same, but I guess I’m a little more businesslike this year. It’s been more about getting ready to face a good, tough opponent.’’

Enjoying it all: Hawkeye freshman running back Kaleb Johnson doesn’t understand why several of his teammates have entered the transfer portal and won’t be participating in the Music City Bowl.

“To me, they’re being selfish and they’re like not really letting it go,’’ Johnson said. “I’m not really looking at it that way. I’m just focusing on the game on Saturday and having fun with my guys.’’

Johnson enters the game with 762 rushing yards, the most ever by a Hawkeye freshman and a team-leading six touchdowns.

One, then done: Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth entered the transfer portal earlier this month but unlike teammates who ended their Hawkeye careers when they chose to leave, the fifth-year senior will play in the Music City Bowl.

“He’s in the two-deep. Obviously, we have a bit of a void back there but I can’t say enough about Dallas,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“This is one of the advantages of the portal, too. It’s not just up and above all that stuff but I think he has an interest in going to a smaller program, smaller level closer to home, and finishing out his career where he can hopefully play a major role.”