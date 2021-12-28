Cyclones, fans share the love at bowl rally

ORLANDO — There was a love affair on full display Tuesday at the Cheez-It Bowl pep rally.
Iowa State fans clearly love their football team, and the feeling is mutual.
Twenty-four hours before the Cyclones kick off against Clemson in today’s 4:45 p.m. bowl, coach Matt Campbell and six ISU seniors showed up to thank several thousand fans for their support at a pep rally at The Pointe Orlando.
“On behalf of the senior class, for the past four, five years, you people have been amazing,’’ quarterback Brock Purdy said.
Campbell called Wednesday’s game “a magical opportunity against a great football team’’ as he thanked fans for their support.
Those fans, ranging in age from young to young at heart, celebrated the season, cheered as the players spoke and sang along to the Iowa State Fight Song while enjoying temperatures that touched 80 degrees.
Jay Edlefson, a 2021 ISU graduate from Geneseo, welcomed the chance to enjoy it all.
“This is great. Iowa State travels so well, and this is one giant party, everybody having a good time,’’ Edlefson said. “It’s going to be a tough game. Clemson’s a great program, but it’s a great opportunity for Iowa State.’’
The match-up with a Tigers’ team that is looking to reach the 10-win plateau for the 11th straight year follows bowl games against traditional powers Notre Dame and Oregon the past two years.
Dan Reints of Bettendorf has made it a tradition to follow Iowa State to its bowls.
“The only one I’ve missed since 2000 was last year when the crowd was limited because of the pandemic,’’ Reints said. “It’s a tradition, and we’ve had some great times and been to some great places over the years.’’
Reints welcomes the chance for the Cyclones to take on the Tigers, who held their own pep rally at the same venue before the Iowa State rally began.
“Clemson has had a tough year by their standards, but they’ve still got talent and will be a tough opponent,’’ Reints said. “Iowa State will be ready. I think they’ve got a good chance.’’
Melissa Laufenberg thinks so, too, and the Bettendorf resident will cheer on more than the football team in today’s game at Camping World Stadium.
Her son, Jacob, is a senior who plays the trumpet in the Iowa State Cyclone Marching Band.
“Wouldn’t miss it,’’ Laufenberg said. “This is the second bowl game I’ve been to, and for the band, it’s as big of a deal as it for the football team. They put in a lot of work, and the athletics department gives them a lot of support.’’