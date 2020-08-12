Bowlsby understands differing fall decisions

He said league leadership in the three conferences he has been a part of has had a different tenor at time, some tending to be more conservative in its approach and some more aggressive.

Bowlsby sees a blend of personalities within the Big 12, but said the group works well together.

Ultimately, finding common ground and trusting the data and research at a given point in time led Big 12 presidents to choose to proceed while their peers in the Big Ten and Pac-12 were not ready to assume the accompanying risk.

“What we have heard from our experts is that some ramifications of the virus can be mitigated and properly managed,’’ Bowlsby said. “As long as that continues to be the case, they believe we can safely conduct competition and safely conduct practice.’’

Saying he has talked more than once a week with leaders of the other power-five conferences since the virus altered college sports last spring, Bowlsby said he is not surprised that conferences have come to different decisions.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking with the other conference commissioners, and there was some presumption that meant we’d all be in lockstep. In the end though, we all have to do what is best for our individual conferences,’’ Bowlsby said.