Boxing, baseball help Illini's Smith on football field

Either position would have been fine for him, and Illinois coach Lovie Smith said the two positions are very similar in his system.

“I like being around the ball," Derrick Smith said. "They figured safety was the best position for me because of my athleticism. I can play either. It doesn’t really matter to me. If I’m around the ball, I feel like I’m going to be able to make a big impact."

He's drawn rave reviews from Lovie Smith as well as defensive backs Tony Adams and Sydney Brown for his play from last season on the scout team to this season in practices. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and figures to be a part of a deep position group.

“Been impressed with him early on," Lovie Smith said of Derrick Smith. "When you have to sit out a year, you’re anxious to play. We’re expecting a big hitter to give us a little bit of a different dimension there. I think about the last 15 years I’ve been in the program, I’ve started about five safeties. We need all hands on deck."