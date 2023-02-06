Improved offensive production is now tied to the compensation Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will receive.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced Monday that Ferentz had agreed to contract amendments which include a $50,000 cut in his base salary and designated performance objectives for the 2023 season.

Ferentz will have an opportunity to receive a one-time lump sum bonus of $112,500 and have his base salary re-set at $925,000 per year if the Hawkeyes meet two performance benchmarks.

His base salary had been $900,000 annually under terms of an agreement in place since 2021.

Ferentz will meet the performance objectives if the Hawkeyes average 25 points per game during the 2023 season and the team wins at least seven games, including a possible bowl game.

If the two performance objectives are met, Ferentz’s contract will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement terms in addition to receiving the one-time lump sum bonus and base salary adjustment.

The changes follow two struggle-filled seasons for the offense Ferentz has coordinated since 2017.

During the Hawkeyes’ 8-5 season last fall, Iowa ranked near the bottom among 131 programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision in nearly every offensive statistical category.

Iowa ranked 130th in total offense at 251.6 yards per game, 129th with a 27.8 percent third-down conversion rate, 124th in rushing offense at 94.9 yards per game, 123rd in passing offense at 156.7 yards per game and 122nd in scoring offense at 18.2 points per game.

Each of those rankings declined from 2021 when a 10-win Iowa team ranked 121st nationally in total offense at 303.7 yards and ranked better than 100th nationally in just one of those categories, finishing 99th in scoring at 23.4 points per game.

Iowa has topped seven wins nine times in the last 10 years and averaged more than 25 points in each of the first four seasons Ferentz served as the program's offensive coordinator.

Under terms of the amended contract, if Ferentz does not achieve the two performance objectives he will be terminated on June 30, 2024.

Barta, who is Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor under university policy because his father, Kirk Ferentz, is the Hawkeyes’ head coach, said last week that Iowa’s offensive performance was unacceptable.

He indicated during a news conference that he had been and was continuing to meet with Brian Ferentz and expressed expectations that Iowa’s offensive performance will improve in 2023.

Monday, Barta announced that Ferentz had agreed to contract revisions that include reducing his salary to $850,000 per year, a $50,000 reduction from terms in the previous contract he signed in 2021, and the performance objectives.

Ferentz and Barta signed off on the deal Friday and university president Barbara Wilson added her signature to the amended terms of the contract Monday.