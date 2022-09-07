Brian Ferentz: Despite rough start, It's no time to panic

A sputtering, wheezing offensive performance in Iowa’s season-opening football game caught offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz by surprise.

"It certainly was not reflective of the preparation we had leading up to the game or representative of what we had seen from the guys going back to April," Ferentz said Wednesday.

But, it was the reality.

The Hawkeyes were inconsistent in nearly every aspect of their offensive performance in the 7-3 season-opening victory over South Dakota State.

From the run game to the pass, from first down through third, it was a struggle to move the football.

Iowa mustered only 166 yards of total offense, gained just 10 first downs and turned the ball over twice while averaging just 1.6 yards every time it rushed the football and enduring an 11-of-25 passing performance from senior quarterback Spencer Petras.

Ferentz said he was "surprised and disappointed" with the body of work as a whole and took responsibility for the struggle-filled performance.

"The buck stops with me," Ferentz said.

Iowa offensive players shared responsibility for what transpired on Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Mason Richman said, at times, Hawkeye linemen were too aggressive and that the attention to detail needed to execute plays was lacking.

"I think guys were so amped up at times, just wanting to get out and hit someone after practicing against ourselves for so long, that it led to the technique not being what it needed to be," Richman said.

That impacted the chemistry and cohesion needed to make things work.

Petras took responsibility as well, saying it is his job to make certain the offense is moving forward.

The quarterback said he watched tape of the season opener both Saturday night and again Sunday, but declined to get specific about what shortcomings he dissected.

"I don’t think anyone was satisfied with our performance last Saturday," he said.

Tape showed Ferentz that effort wasn’t an issue across the entire offense.

He saw room for growth in consistency.

Asked about the performance of first-time starting center Logan Jones, Ferentz recalled his own inconsistencies as a first-time starter in the heart of the Iowa offensive line.

He went on to say that Jones will grow into the position as he gains more work.

"I saw a lot of good things and a lot of things that we need to clean up," Ferentz said. "We had a few first-time guys out there and the thing I like about them is they all take a lot of pride in what they do. They’ve now played their first game, got their feet wet, now let’s go from there."

Tape also led Ferentz to believe that Petras had "ample opportunity in the pocket to deliver the ball and do what we needed to do as far as making the read and getting the ball out to the correct guy on time."

He said that when Petras’ fundamentals remained strong, when his feet were set, he delivered. His issues came into play when he strayed from those fundamentals.

"His performance was not a reflection of what we had seen in practice," Ferentz said.

Improvement is expected, and Ferentz said he continues to have "unwavering" faith in both Petras and back-up Alex Padilla.

"Even after Saturday, I feel strongly about both guys," Ferentz said.

Petras said the Hawkeyes are ready to move forward and focus their energies on improvement in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State.

"The best way to do that is to have good practices Tuesday and Wednesday, the days we get the bulk of our work in, and I think we’re off to a good start to the week," Petras said. "I’m confident we’ll play better Saturday."

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that must happen after watching his team use one field goal and two safeties to become the first Big Ten team to win a game without scoring a touchdown since Nebraska won a 9-6 game over Michigan State in 2018.

"It’s not realistic to think we’ll get away with that moving forward," he said.

In preparation for Iowa State, Brian Ferentz said the focus has been centered on correcting quickly correctable issues.

He sees no need for radical lineup changes after the first week of a 12-game season.

"The gut reaction is to panic, but we can’t do that," he said. "What we need to do is find ways we can improve in what we do in week two."

He said there is no shortage of areas where that can happen.

"We struggled at a lot of positions," Ferentz said. "We have to keep it in perspective, understand that this is a 12-game season and we begin by fixing the things we can fix now. There are a lot of little things that we can do that will help us."

And the bottom line will remain unchanged.

"Using the personnel that we have available, how do we find a way to win that next football game? That’s where it begins every week," Ferentz said. "… All we can do is work to be more effective."