Brian Ferentz: 'I need to do better'

IOWA CITY — Brian Ferentz believes there is only one solution to the offensive issues plaguing the Iowa football team.

Keep working.

The Hawkeyes’ sixth-year offensive coordinator said Wednesday that collectively, Iowa coaches and players are disappointed and frustrated with the team’s offensive performance during its 3-3 start to the season.

“During the bye week, there’s a renewed focus on improving and executing at all 11 spots. We all have ownership in this right now," Ferentz said, including himself in that equation.

"Making the makeables, doing our jobs, just the simple basics. I think we all understand and need to understand that we need to take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of us."

Ferentz said his job is to help put Hawkeyes in positions to be successful and in evaluating himself, he said, “I need to do better. How do I find ways to make us more successful and improve as we move into the next six games?"

Statistics illustrate the depth of the Hawkeyes’ problems.

Iowa ranks last in the nation among 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs with its offensive average of 238.7 yards per game.

The Hawkeyes are 127th in country in scoring at 14.7 points per game, 127th with a rushing average of 82.2 yards per game and 120th with an average of 156.5 passing yards per game.

Ferentz said none of those numbers are acceptable.

He pointed to three main objectives of any offense — possessing the football, advancing the football and scoring the football. The Hawkeyes have struggled with each at times.

Turnovers were a problem early but after turning the ball over five times in the first two games, Iowa has committed only one in its last four games.

Moving the ball on the ground has been a season-long issue, illustrated by the Hawkeyes’ average of 2.6 yards per carry and 30% conversion rate on third down.

And, scoring the ball has been problematic. Iowa has scored on just 67% of its drives which have reached the red zone, a number that drops to 33% when counting touchdowns scored when the Hawkeyes move inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

“When we’ve been good in certain places, we haven’t executed in others. The reality of offensive football is it takes 11 guys. We all have a hand in it," Ferentz said. "There is no clear root and the reality is we’ve got a lot of issues we are working to address right now. It starts up front and continues outside."

Inexperience on the offensive line has led to consistency issues and an inability to win the one-on-one battles against opposing defenders.

“The other night (at Illinois) we knew there were going to be man blocks, but at the end of the day we weren’t able to win enough of those to get anything going," Ferentz said.

Injuries and the related loss of practice time has slowed growth.

“Real simply, we’ve got some guys playing right now that simply haven’t developed to the level they probably need to be at," Ferentz said. “What we have to do right now is push those guys forward as quickly as we can, trying to get them the tools they need to be successful and get them going."

Ferentz said he doesn’t believe a change under center is needed, calling senior quarterback Spencer Petras the best option Iowa currently has at the position.

“What are we looking at? We’re looking at metrics. Not just games, but practices. You’re talking about decisions, reads, timing, location, all those things. The good news is with the quarterback position it’s very tangible. There’s not a lot of gray area when you grade those factors," Ferentz said.

He went on to say that while coaches would be “comfortable’’ with putting back-up Alex Padilla in a game, “the reason that Spencer is our quarterback is we feel like he gives us the best chance to win."

Ferentz said redshirt freshman Joe Labas continues to improve but has “not yet closed the gap" on Petras and Padilla.

Asked what the downside would be to making a change at quarterback, Ferentz questioned what the upside would be.

“I’m not interested in making a change for the sake of change," he said. “What I’m looking at is, ‘What is the upside?’ There’s an unknown there. I know what Spencer can do and I know what he does every day. That’s the evaluation piece. That’s what the decision is made on."

Coaches are working on ways for Iowa to gain more yards on early downs when the run game is not effective and have already implemented some more creative options on third down.

He said a multitude of things have been discussed and are being looked at as Iowa moves into the second half of its schedule.

“The reality is, we have to look at doing things differently and changing some things moving forward," Ferentz said. "Are we going to be five wide in the wildcat and things like that? I don’t think that’s the answer. If it was, I can assure you we’d be working on it."

Some ideas on third down were implemented in last week’s 9-6 loss at Illinois.

“We came out with some different looks on third down, played a little more empty, tried to open the field up a little more," Ferentz said.

“We certainly tried to feature Sam (LaPorta) a little more, but there is a danger in that, too. You don’t want to become too one dimensional, which we got close to the other night with 16 targets."

Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ objective on the practice field this week is to make as much improvement as possible.

"Whatever we’re capable of in a short amount of time, let’s work on that," Ferentz said. “Then, we have to understand that is going to have to continue week to week."