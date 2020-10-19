Brohm out, but former Hawkeye to play for Purdue

While Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm won’t be on the field Saturday for his team’s opener against Iowa, a former Hawkeye will be there prepared to take on his former teammates.
Brohm said Monday that a PCR test for COVID-19 confirmed the initial positive result of an antigen test he took Sunday, sidelining the Boilermakers coach for the 2:30 p.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“It’s unfortunate and it’s not ideal timing, but that’s the way the world works today,’’ Brohm said during a video conference.
“I think our team is in a great position right now to move forward. We’ve had a lot of good work up to this point and a lot of good practices. I think our team is ready to play.’’
That team will include former Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson.
The Big Ten signed off late last week on a transfer waiver approved by the NCAA, allowing the sophomore from Indianapolis who left the Hawkeye program last spring to compete immediately for Purdue.
“He’ll be out on the field Saturday,’’ Brohm said.
Johnson started three games at cornerback as a redshirt freshman last season for the Hawkeyes and totaled 14 tackles in 10 games.
He also broke up a pair of passes, but did not see any action during Iowa’s 26-20 victory over the Boilermakers.
Now preparing to face his old teammates, Johnson is part of a Purdue secondary which is working to replace three starters from a year including both starting cornerbacks.
The Boilermakers have also had ongoing competition for the starting job at quarterback.
Brohm said Monday a starter has been selected, but Purdue will not announce until game time whether sophomore Jack Plummer, junior Aidan O’Connell or UCLA graduate transfer Austin Burton will open under center.
Plummer and O’Connell both started at times a year ago during the Boilermakers’ 4-8 season.
“It’s been good competition and we believe we have three capable guys who could go in and compete,’’ Brohm said.
As Purdue puts the finishing touches on its season-opening plan for the Hawkeyes, Brohm will be working from home.
Big Ten guidelines requires coaches who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate for 10 days and then remain symptom-free for 24 hours before returning to work.
“I will continue to coach throughout the week remotely,’’ Brohm said. “I’ll stay on top of things and work with our coaches to put together a plan for each day to make sure we are ready Saturday to face a good opponent.’’
Purdue director of athletics Mike Bobinski said as of Monday, no Boilermakers football players had recorded a positive test since the Big Ten began required daily rapid antigen testing on Sept. 30.
Brian Brohm, the Boilermakers’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and the brother of Jeff Brohm, will handle head coaching responsibilities and play-calling duties on game day.
Jeff Brohm said he would like to be at Ross-Ade Stadium for the game, but conceded that “probably won’t happen’’ under guidelines set by the conference.
“It’s not going to be very fun. You work all year to play a season. Sure, I’d love to be at the game and be with the team but I’m not optimistic about that,’’ Brohm said.
“I am confident that our coaches have done a great job to this point in collaboratively putting a plan together. I know they’ll do a great job without me as much as I’d like to be there.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!