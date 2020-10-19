Brohm out, but former Hawkeye to play for Purdue

While Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm won’t be on the field Saturday for his team’s opener against Iowa, a former Hawkeye will be there prepared to take on his former teammates.

Brohm said Monday that a PCR test for COVID-19 confirmed the initial positive result of an antigen test he took Sunday, sidelining the Boilermakers coach for the 2:30 p.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s not ideal timing, but that’s the way the world works today,’’ Brohm said during a video conference.

“I think our team is in a great position right now to move forward. We’ve had a lot of good work up to this point and a lot of good practices. I think our team is ready to play.’’

That team will include former Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson.

The Big Ten signed off late last week on a transfer waiver approved by the NCAA, allowing the sophomore from Indianapolis who left the Hawkeye program last spring to compete immediately for Purdue.

“He’ll be out on the field Saturday,’’ Brohm said.

Johnson started three games at cornerback as a redshirt freshman last season for the Hawkeyes and totaled 14 tackles in 10 games.