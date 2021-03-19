Buhake brings it all for Bees

At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Bernard Buhake has the look of a dominating edge rusher and has the statistics to back that up.
The St. Ambrose defensive end ranks among the leaders in the Mid-States Football Association in sacks and tackles for a loss.
But, Buhake brings that and more to the Fighting Bees’ defense.
He has developed into one of the conference’s premier defenders in part because of the way he plays the run for a St. Ambrose defense which is surrendering 2.5 yards per carry and 76.5 yards per game on the ground.
“I’ve always prided myself on being more than that third-down guy off the edge,’’ Buhake said. “I’ve worked hard to be good in the run game, to put myself in a position to make the block or the stop on first and second down.’’
It’s that well-rounded ability that makes Buhake a bit of a rarity at the NAIA level and it’s a reason Buhake could still have some football in his future once his college career concludes.
He’s quick to say there is still work to be done, but through the Fighting Bees’ 2-2 start heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Missouri Baptist at Brady Street Stadium, Buhake shares fourth on team with 22 tackles.
He also leads St. Ambrose with four sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss, has broken up one pass and recovered one fumble.
“The immediate thing that jumps out when you watch Bernard is his pass rush, his length and athleticism in getting to the quarterback,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. “But, when you watch a little more, you see how good of a job he does against the run. The technique is very solid.’’
Development of that ability has been a part of the growth curve the Arlington, Texas native has experienced since arriving on campus looking for just that, an opportunity to grow.
A standout in football and basketball at Mansfield Summit High School, Buhake wanted to challenge himself at collegiate level, athletically and academically.
He welcomed the chance to develop his body, arriving at 208 pounds and adding 37 pounds of quality strength with his work in the weight room at St. Ambrose.
He saw a chance to compete in a colder environment as a way to test himself as well.
In the classroom, Buhake is sociology and biology major whose coursework has included studies of infectious diseases. He has hopes of working toward a Master’s in public health at St. Ambrose this fall.
Out of the classroom, he has been an active participant in team activities including working with youth at Project Renewal and assisting in efforts at local food pantries.
“Being at St. Ambrose has been an amazing experience for me,’’ Buhake said. “I was definitely a little homesick at first, but my teammates, coaches, really everybody on campus, made me feel welcome and gave me a chance grow.’’
That growth and the reach that extends beyond the field is what impresses Magistrelli about Buhake, who earned second-team all-league honors in the Mid-States Football Association in 2019.
“As tremendous as he been for us on the field, he has really made huge strides and shown so much growth off the field during his time here,’’ Magistrelli said. “He’s developed into one of the best leaders I’ve had in my time at St. Ambrose.’’
The Fighting Bees’ 14th-year coach said Buhake has become a vocal leader of the team as the Fighting Bees work through the unique spring season.
“His leadership is making a difference,’’ Magistrelli said.
St. Ambrose will need Buhake’s leadership again in its match-up with Missouri Baptist.
“They’ve only allowed one sack so far this year, so that will be another great challenge for us as a defensive line,’’ Buhake said. “It seems like we always have close games against them, so we will need to be ready to go.’’
And when that opportunity to chase down an opposing quarterback is there, Buhake plans to be ready to make the most of it.
“When the chance is there, it’s all excitement and adrenaline,’’ Buhake said. “And when you get that sack, it’s something worth celebrating. It’s hard to bend the edge, bend the corner, close in and get the sack. There’s no better feeling.’’