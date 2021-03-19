Buhake brings it all for Bees

“Being at St. Ambrose has been an amazing experience for me,’’ Buhake said. “I was definitely a little homesick at first, but my teammates, coaches, really everybody on campus, made me feel welcome and gave me a chance grow.’’

That growth and the reach that extends beyond the field is what impresses Magistrelli about Buhake, who earned second-team all-league honors in the Mid-States Football Association in 2019.

“As tremendous as he been for us on the field, he has really made huge strides and shown so much growth off the field during his time here,’’ Magistrelli said. “He’s developed into one of the best leaders I’ve had in my time at St. Ambrose.’’

The Fighting Bees’ 14th-year coach said Buhake has become a vocal leader of the team as the Fighting Bees work through the unique spring season.

“His leadership is making a difference,’’ Magistrelli said.

St. Ambrose will need Buhake’s leadership again in its match-up with Missouri Baptist.

“They’ve only allowed one sack so far this year, so that will be another great challenge for us as a defensive line,’’ Buhake said. “It seems like we always have close games against them, so we will need to be ready to go.’’