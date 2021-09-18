Call leaves Hawkeyes' Tracy curious

"My eyes got caught in the backfield and I was ready for a little three-step hitch again like I had the first week, but they caught me on it," Moss said. "They read my bluff."

At that point, Moss moved on against an offense that collected 185 of its 264 yards through the air on Dustin Crum’s 16-of-23 passing.

"It’s about how you come back from bad plays," Moss said. "That’s what makes a good player. I think personally and as a defense we did that, especially in the second half. We came out fighting."

Moss recovered the first fumble of his career in the end zone in the third quarter to deny the Golden Flashes a chance.

Paper or plastic: Iowa defenders got to Crum seven times, the most sacks Iowa has had in a game since matching that total in a 2000 game against Northwestern.

"It feels great to be able to put up a number like that," said end Lukas Van Ness, who joined Joe Evans in recording two sacks apiece.

"You work all week long to put yourself in a position to make plays like that."

Keeping the faith: Ferentz gave senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin a break after he recorded his second fumble of the season in the first half.