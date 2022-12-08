Campbell claims Butkus Award

When it comes to playing linebacker, nobody in college football did it better in 2022 than Iowa senior Jack Campbell.

The Hawkeye added to his collection of postseason honors Thursday, being named the recipient of the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

Campbell was presented the award by the honor's namesake, Dick Butkus, and his son Matt in a surprise announcement.

In announcing the Cedar Falls, Iowa, native as the winner of the award named after former Illinois linebacker Dick Butkus, the selection committee described Campbell as "a tough, smart, consistent football player and exceptional leader.''

The committee went on to say that Campbell is more than that.

"When the Hawkeyes needed a spark, he found ways to make big plays and elevated the performance of everyone around him. His intelligence, leadership ability and contributions in the community will make him and excellent representative of the Butkus Award.''

The Big Ten defensive player of the year finished the regular season with 118 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three pass break ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Arkansas' Drew Sanders and Ivan Pace of Cincinnati finished second and third in voting for the award, which is chosen by a 51-member committee consisting of coaches, recruiters, talent scouts and journalists.

Campbell is the first Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award. Josey Jewell was a finalist for the honor in 2016,

Campbell will be formally recognized along with other Butkus Award winners at an event in Rancho Mirage, Calif. on Jan. 21. The presentation of the award will televised on the Big Ten Network for the first time one month later on Feb. 21.