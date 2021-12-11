Campbell expects few, if any, to opt out of bowl game

AMES — Iowa State tailback Breece Hall considered the question.

Shortly after the two-time first-team All-American helped the Cyclones dispatch TCU 48-14 in the regular season finale at Jack Trice Stadium, Hall was asked if he would choose to go pro rather than return his senior year.

His answer?

“Sometime in the next week or so we’ll probably see, but for right now, I’m just trying to enjoy tonight,” Hall said three weeks ago. “Enjoy the rest of the season with my teammates and enjoy the last month of the semester. Really just be around my team and enjoy everybody.”

Presumably, then, Hall has made a decision about his future — which may or may not include playing in ISU’s Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl game against No. 19 Clemson.

The Cyclones (7-5) will face the Tigers (9-3) 17 days from now and it's unclear at this point if anyone will opt out of the game to protect their bodies for potential professional careers.

So that’s a “stay tuned” situation for ISU as the team continues to prepare for its school-record fifth-straight bowl appearance.