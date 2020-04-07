Campbell focusing on simplicity, routine

“We had 123 kids that were going to go through the spring here and now some of them are having to worry about the health and well being of their families or some of them have parents that are really struggling because of what’s going on economically,” Campbell said. “We even had a couple kids where it was safer for them to stay here instead of go home.

“Football has been on the back burner of my mind, in all honesty. I’ve spent less time thinking about football in the last three weeks than I ever have in my life. That’s why I say staying connected daily with all of your players to see what’s going on — because things are changing so rapidly every day, is so important. That’s where we spend our time. We need to make sure we stay present in their lives because these are tough times for 18-22 year-olds.”

He recalled a time during his playing days when it felt like, for the first time, his general freedom was stripped from him.

It was Sept. 11, 2001.