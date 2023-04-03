Drew Campbell, the brother of Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell, will follow in his brother’s footsteps.

Campbell committed to the Iowa football program over the weekend, announcing on social media that he will be join the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

"Hawk. Hawk. Hawk. Committed," Campbell wrote on his Twitter account, becoming the seventh player commit to Iowa in the next recruiting cycle.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end from Cedar Falls High School, Campbell was offered a scholarship by Iowa last July and ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

Campbell enjoyed a productive junior season at Cedar Falls last fall, finishing with 52 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and nine sacks for the Tigers.

A second-team Class 5A all-state selection last season by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Campbell qualified the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament in February.

He is the fifth in-state prospect and the fourth defensive player to commit to the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle.

Campbell joins linebackers Cam Buffington of Winfield-Mount Union, Preston Ries of Monticello and Derek Weisskopf of Williamsburg and offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan in the recruiting class.

Iowa has also secured commitments from quarterback James Resar of Jacksonville, Fla., and offensive lineman Josh Jankowski of Frankfort, Ill.

Campbell is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale.