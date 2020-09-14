Campbell: Hall, like everyone else, needs to improve

AMES — Iowa State’s running game mirrored much of what happened on the field Saturday as the Cyclones lost 31-14 to Louisiana.
Breece Hall looked good for much of the first half, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown. But he also lost a fumble.
Iowa State looked good for much of the first half, as well. The Cyclones led 14-10 but Louisiana’s touchdown came on a kick return.
In the second half, Hall’s production plummeted and he rushed for just 19 yards. He only had one rush in the fourth quarter for four yards.
Iowa State’s second half was atrocious. The defense gave up a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, special teams gave up a punt-return touchdown and the offense, in general, had a hard time doing anything.
Despite Hall’s relatively good game, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, coach Matt Campbell knows there is more to the sophomore running back.
And that “more” doesn’t have much to do with actually running the ball. It’s the other parts of the game.
“He didn’t look like what I would say is his mid-season form by any stretch of the imagination,” Campbell said on Monday during the Big 12’s weekly teleconference. “There was some sloppiness to his game that was relatable to our football team. His pass protection and ball security need to improve.
“The one positive from the game was our ability to, at times, run the ball. But Breece can be better and will be better. The natural progression of our team, in general, Breece is right in line with that.”
Some of the decrease in run production in the second can be attributed to Iowa State guard Trevor Downing going down with an injury late in the second quarter.
But another aspect was Louisiana’s shift to playing press-man coverage and Iowa State receivers’ inability to get any sort of separation. It made it easy for the Ragin’ Cajuns to key in on the run in the third quarter.
Iowa State was also without All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar, who was out with an injury.
On Monday, Campbell provided updates for both Downing and Kolar.
“The update on Trevor is a sprained ankle,” Campbell said. “The thing that’s hugely positive is I really do think we’ll get him back by midweek. Charlie was able to practice in a limited capacity last week but was not full go. It’s another big week for Charlie that hopefully puts him in a better situation. And I would say, again, that he’s day-to-day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!