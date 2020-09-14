Campbell: Hall, like everyone else, needs to improve

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — Iowa State’s running game mirrored much of what happened on the field Saturday as the Cyclones lost 31-14 to Louisiana.

Breece Hall looked good for much of the first half, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown. But he also lost a fumble.

Iowa State looked good for much of the first half, as well. The Cyclones led 14-10 but Louisiana’s touchdown came on a kick return.

In the second half, Hall’s production plummeted and he rushed for just 19 yards. He only had one rush in the fourth quarter for four yards.

Iowa State’s second half was atrocious. The defense gave up a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, special teams gave up a punt-return touchdown and the offense, in general, had a hard time doing anything.

Despite Hall’s relatively good game, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, coach Matt Campbell knows there is more to the sophomore running back.

And that “more” doesn’t have much to do with actually running the ball. It’s the other parts of the game.