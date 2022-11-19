Campbell, Hawkeyes bring home the bacon

MINNEAPOLIS — Jack Campbell offered the why before delivering the wow Saturday in Iowa’s 13-10 win at Minnesota.

Long before Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to allow the Hawkeyes to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, Iowa’s senior linebacker demonstrated leadership beyond the game-changing turnovers he had a hand in late in the final quarter of the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win in the border battle.

Iowa was mired in a 10-10 struggle with the Golden Gophers and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim was busy piling up 263 rushing yards when Campbell cornered his teammates along the sideline at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“He was telling us all about how these were the moments you dream about as a kid, this why we do what we do," linebacker Seth Benson said. “He talked about how we’re there for each other, how we play for each other and how we had to keep working."

Safety Kaevon Merriweather said Campbell encouraged everyone to “keep fighting, keep fighting."

Campbell then turned his words into actions.

“The ball isn’t going to find you. You have to want it," Campbell said. “We weren’t going to give up."

Minnesota was on the move, had marched 88 yards on 16 plays when a hit by Campbell jarred the ball out of Ibrahim’s hands on his 14th carry of the drive.

Deontae Craig recovered the fumble at the Iowa 9-yard line, giving the Hawkeyes possession with 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game.

“I was just trying to put a hat on the ball, like coach (Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator) talks about all the time," Campbell said. “Just trying to make something happen."

Iowa didn’t gain a single yard on the ensuing possession and the Golden Gophers took over at their own 45-yard line following a Tory Taylor punt.

Four snaps later, Campbell delivered again.

When Riley Moss deflected a pass thrown by Athan Kaliakmanis, Campbell picked it off and returned the interception 30 yards to the Minnesota 45-yard with 2:06 to play.

The officials ruled Campbell stepped out of bounds on the return, denying him a pick six, but not preventing him from accomplishing his objective.

“I just wanted to do what I could to put the ball back in the offense’s hands, give us a chance to win," Campbell said. “We brought Floyd home for the eighth straight year and as a senior, that means a lot. I wanted the younger guys on this team to know what that feels like and build on that legacy."

Work remained and quarterback Spencer Petras hit Luke Lachey with a 33-yard pass on first down to move the ball to the 12 and in position for Stevens to hit a game winner that extended a four-game win streak and positions Iowa to play for a share of its second straight Big Ten West Division championship in Friday’s 3 p.m. home game against Nebraska.

“With every win comes another great opportunity for us," Lachey said.

The Golden Gophers piled up 399 yards of offense, including 312 on the ground, but mustered only 10 points against a defense which has held eight of its 11 opponents to 10 points or less.

“Our defense did a great job, gave us a chance, but they always do," said Petras, who connected on 15-of-24 passes for 221 of Iowa’s 280 yards.

The Hawkeyes and Gophers traded field goals in a second half of the low-scoring game.

Following a rare miss by the Big Ten’s leader in the field goal accuracy, Minnesota’s Matthew Trickett didn’t miss a second opportunity to tie the game.

After missing wide right from 34 yards in the final minute of a first half which ended with Iowa up 10-7, just his second miss in 13 attempts this season, Trickett connected from 27 yards on the Golden Gophers’ first drive of the second half to forge a 10-10 tie which carried into the final minute of the fourth quarter.

The Golden Gophers answered the Hawkeyes’ first touchdown drive by using the pass to set up a short touchdown run.

Minnesota, which entered the game with the Big Ten’s second-most productive ground game, was limited to 19 rushing yards in the first quarter as Iowa opened a 10-0 lead.

Kaliakmanis, starting in place of injured Tanner Morgan at quarterback, hit Daniel Jackson on a 29-yard crossing route and followed with completions of 12 and seven yards before he handed off to Ibraham for a five-yard touchdown run.

Ibrahim’s nation-leading 19th rushing touchdown of the season pulled Minnesota (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) within 10-7 with 10:24 remaining in the first half.

“He sees the hole so well," Benson said. “If you rock back, he’ll hit that hole. If you don’t rock, he’ll go to where the hole is. He’s that good."

The Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) went to the air to set up their first score as well.

Petras, who connected on eight of his first nine passes, hit Sam LaPorta for a 58-yard gain on Iowa’s first play of the game.

An incompletion and a fumble by Petras forced the Hawkeyes to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Stevens and a 3-0 lead with 9:01 to go in the opening quarter.

Iowa reached the end zone on its next possession, capping a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a one-yard sneak by Petras.

“It was a game that took the full 60," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We’re pleased to bring Floyd back to Iowa City."