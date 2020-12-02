Campbell, Hawkeyes respect Illini ground game

“We have four guys now that we have a lot of confidence in and that’s probably two more than we had a couple of weeks ago, so it’s a good thing.’’

Ferentz expects Illinois to test the Hawkeyes against the run.

The Fighting Illini lead the Big Ten with 1,112 rushing yards and rank second in the league in yards per game on the ground at 222.4.

“They are patient with the run. If they run for two yards, they don’t abandon it. They stick with it, do a really good job,’’ Ferentz said. “They have a system and believe in it and it has been very effective for them.’’

Campbell, who played in 11 games a year ago as a freshman, finished with eight tackles including two for a loss in the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska.

Only three Iowa players have more than the 3.5 tackles for a loss Campbell has accumulated in the three games he has played this season.

“I feel like I’m learning every single play, I really do,’’ Campbell said. “It’s a matter of working to put yourself in the right position to be ready to make a play when it’s there.’’

Ferentz believes that Campbell, even at three games into his season, benefits from his year-round approach to it all.