Campbell hopes Cyclones can peak in November

“This is a program that has no idea how to kill and we have to figure out how to kill so we can take the next step.”

Iowa State has shown flashes of what it can do both offensively and defensively at various times this season. But it has yet to put a full four quarters together.

“This year, the senior class is really taking hold,” safety Greg Eisworth said. “We’ve been here for a while, we’ve been in this position before, we’ve been here in November with a shot to get to the Big 12 championship. We know what it feels like and we’re just trying to bring the younger guys along. We need to maximize each day to become that team that we think we’re capable of being.”

One of the young guys the seniors are bringing along is sophomore running back Breece Hall.

Campbell said Iowa State’s “A players are playing A football” and Hall certainly fits that description after rushing for more than 100 yards in all six games this season.