Campbell: Iowa offense did its part

IOWA CITY — Jack Campbell doesn’t buy the notion Iowa won a football game Saturday only because of the play of its defense and special teams.

The linebacker whose third-quarter safety moved Iowa in front to stay in a bizarre 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State believed the win took a total team effort.

“Every guy on this team gave full effort today," Campbell said. “This game is always about what happens in all three phases and everybody did enough to help us earn a win, played well enough for a high percentage of the game."

The statistics demonstrate that offense was hard to come by for both teams Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes averaged a sub-par 2.7 yards per play on their 61 offensive snaps, but Iowa’s defense created an advantage as it limited the Jackrabbits to 2.1 yards on their 57 plays.

Leshon Williams led the Hawkeyes on the ground, gaining 72 yards on 24 carries while Arland Bruce connected with quarterback Spencer Petras on five of the 10 passes he was targeted, gaining 68 yards.

Both felt they were somewhat productive but saw room to grow.

“We all felt like we left something on the field," Bruce said. "We’ll all see that on film and work to get better. I know I made mistakes, was responsible for a penalty, made mistakes a lot of people didn't notice."

Williams fumbled the ball away on the South Dakota State 7-yard line, where Solon native Adam Bock forced and recovered the takeaway that denied the Hawkeyes a chance to extend a 5-3 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

“I felt like I ran the ball hard, but I’ve got to do a better job of securing the football," Williams said. “I’ve got to learn from it."

That is Campbell’s point.

There will be plenty to work on as Iowa prepares for next Saturday’s game, but the Hawkeyes will fix things together.

“As a defensive guy, we go out and do what we’re told to do. We do what we signed up for, go out on every single play and play hard, play smart and play physical," Campbell said. “The guys on offense, they’re trying to do the same thing. They helped us win this game."

Campbell, who led Iowa with 12 tackles and recorded one quarterback hurry, said it comes down to fulfilling responsibilities on each play.

Understanding that put him in a position to deliver when he had a chance to record the Hawkeyes’ go-ahead safety.

“I was just filling my gap and the opportunity opened up then to make a play," Campbell said. “I was just doing my job, just like everybody else on our team."