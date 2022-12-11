Campbell, LaPorta share Hawkeye MVP honors

IOWA CITY -- Linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta were named Sunday as co-recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the Iowa football team.

Campbell earned the honor for the second straight season after leading the Hawkeye defense throughout a 7-5 season.

The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa has earned first-team all-American honors for a second straight year and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top collegiate linebacker and the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football.

Campbell was also selected as the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year after finishing with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his senior season.

LaPorta, a senior from Highland, Ill., was selected as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and was one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, presented to the top tight end in college football.

He led the Hawkeyes with 53 receptions and 601 receiving yards in 11 games. During his career, LaPorta recorded 148 catches for 1,730 yards. His reception total is the best ever for an Iowa tight end and he ranks second to Marv Cook in receiving yards by a tight end.

LaPorta and Campbell were among five Hawkeyes named as permanent captains for the 2022 team, joined by Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss and Tory Taylor.

The Hayden Fry Award presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication was shared by LaPorta, Campbell, linebacker Seth Benson, defensive tackle Noah Shannon, linebacker Jay Higgins and long snapper Luke Elkin.

Fullback Monte Pottebaum and defensive end Joe Evans shared the Brett Greenwood Award, offensive lineman Matt Fagan received the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award and Taylor shared the Reggie Roby Special Teams Award with Cooper DeJean.

Two Quad-City area Hawkeyes were among players recognized.

Logan Lee, a junior defensive tackle from Orion, was among recipients of the Team Hustle Award and Griffin Liddle, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Bettendorf, was among players presented the Team Leader Award.

Eight Hawkeyes were presented the Next Man In Award for their contributions in elevated roles as the season progressed. Receivers Brody Brecht and Alec Wick, center Logan Jones, running back Kaleb Johnson, defensive back Sebastian Castro, Logan Klemp and Higgins at linebacker and kicker Drew Stevens were recognized.

Sophomore wide receiver Diante Vines was presented the Comeback Player of the Year Award, returning from a preseason camp injury to play in Iowa's final six regular-season games. He recorded eight receptions for 71 yards.

Iowa equipment staff members Greg Morris, Kevin Foor and Kelly Koch received the Bump Elliott Appreciation Award and the 2022 Distinguished Service Award was presented to Barbara Burke, a deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer of the Iowa athletics department who is retiring at the end of the current academic year.