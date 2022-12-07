Campbell leads nine Hawkeyes on AP team

Jack Campbell continues to be recognized for his skill at linebacker, named Wednesday as the Big Ten defensive player of the year by the Associated Press.

The Iowa senior was one of five Big Ten players who were unanimously selected by an AP panel as first-team all-league selections.

He joined linebacker Nick Herbig of Wisconsin, quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, offensive tackle Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and wide receiver Marvin Harrison of Ohio State in being listed on all 22 ballots.

Stroud was voted as the Big Ten offensive player of the year by the AP while Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was chosen as the league’s newcomer of the year and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan was picked as the coach of the year.

Campbell, previously named by Big Ten coaches as their Big Ten defensive player of the year, leads Iowa with 118 tackles this season, which ranks second in the conference and shares 13th in the nation. He also intercepted two passes and both forced and recovered one fumble during his senior season.

Tight end Sam LaPorta was the only other Hawkeye to receive first-team all-league honors from the AP.

Seven Hawkeyes – defensive end Lukas Van Ness, linebacker Seth Benson, cornerbacks Riley Moss and Cooper DeJean, safety Kaevon Merriweather, kicker Drew Stevens and punter Tory Taylor – were recognized as second-team all-Big Ten selections.

Three players from a dominant Illinois defense were named to the first team.

Fighting Illini tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Sydney Brown received first-team recognition from the AP.

Illinois running back Chase Brown, the nation’s second-leading rusher, was awarded second-team honors.