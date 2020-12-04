Campbell praises seniors' leadership

It’s because of how they handled themselves in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they led the team through the most uncertain off-season in recent history that Campbell named all 16 seniors team captains.

“It made zero sense to single out one player, when I knew that without each of them, leading together, there would be no way we would have had an opportunity to grow as a football team like we have,” Campbell said.

Lawrence White is one of those players. White is a good player and a leader who makes a positive impact on Iowa State’s team, but he probably wouldn’t have been named one of the four captains in a normal year.

Being named a captain means the world to the senior safety.

“It’s been a great honor to have that ‘C’ on your chest, represent the team and to be looked at as a leader by your peers,” White said. “I’m thankful for it and I’m grateful for it.

“I’m sitting here getting emotional and I really don’t have the words for it but I’m just really thankful for (Campbell).”

Two times a week, once on Sunday and another time later in the week, all 16 senior captains and Campbell meet to discuss the state of the team and how they can move forward.