Campbell transforms his catch phrase

"Very simply put, I didn't get into this profession to be somebody,” Campbell said. “I got into this profession to do something.

“That’s one of the great joys that we’ve had over the last five years, and now going into our sixth year here at Iowa State is how do you do something that a lot of people said wasn’t possible? How do you have sustained success at a place like that?

"It’s been a lot of fun and a great challenge to put a program together and we’ve worked really hard to create sustained success and a culture where kids want to come in every day and feel confident everyday to become the best versions of themselves. That’s what I love about what I get to do and we have great kids in our program. It’s a true joy to go to work.”

Deep league (minus Kansas)

From top to almost-bottom, the Big 12 should be a deep conference and a difficult one.

Iowa State has had a rise to prominence and was picked second in the Big 12 preseason poll. Oklahoma has an odds-on favorite Heisman quarterback and is always at the top of the league. After that, it’s a jumble of five or six teams that could all finish anywhere from second to eighth.