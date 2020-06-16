Can Ferentz come through this unsullied?

It has been nearly two weeks since the Iowa football program was on the receiving end of a deluge of criticism from African American players who formerly played in the program.
Dozens of players spoke out on social media about how they felt they couldn’t be themselves in the Iowa program, couldn’t dress the way they wanted to, couldn’t listen to the kind of music they wanted to. Even more distressing, many said they were the targets of racial comments and jokes made by Iowa coaches.
The university’s athletic officials have said and done a lot of the right things since then.
They have formed a committee of former players to advise them about racial relations. They have decided to refocus a diversity task force that already existed. They have hired a Kansas City law firm to perform an independent review of the players’ allegations.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz has expressed his remorse. More than once.
Director of athletics Gary Barta apologized to anyone who ever had a negative experience in the Iowa football program. He wept openly in a news conference Monday as he talked about the state of racism in this country.
Chris Doyle, the ballyhooed strength and conditioning coach who was at the core of many of the complaints, has been cut loose from the program. Iowa paid him $1.1 million to go away.
But you still kind of wonder if all of this is going to achieve what needs to be done. Altering the culture of an entire program isn’t a snap-of-the-finger sort of thing.
We also can’t help but wonder about this: Can Ferentz emerge from all of this unscathed? This is the winningest coach in Iowa history, the longest tenured power-5 coach in the country. He’s always been viewed as Mr. Clean.
Can he possibly come through this unsullied?
If all this racial abuse has been happening in the Iowa program for two decades, I’m not sure how you can just completely absolve Ferentz of any blame.
As he said himself last week, “I’m responsible for anything that happens here.’’
He either knew this was going on and condoned it or he didn’t know. So, he was either heartless or clueless.
He also hired the coaches who have been accused of making racial remarks. And if the allegations are accurate, he raised one of those coaches. After Doyle, the coach most frequently cited by former players for his insensitivity is offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son.
When asked how it was possible he didn’t know these things were happening, Kirk simply said he thought most leaders had a “blind spot.’’
It’s worth noting that no one has accused Kirk of making racist remarks himself and several of the offended players talked about how much they respect him.
I’m not sure anything good would be accomplished by firing Ferentz. There would need to be an awful lot of really sinister stuff come out of that independent review for Iowa to even consider such an action. And it would cost the university a whole lot more than $1.1 million to make that happen.
It would be the most stunning turn of events in college football since Penn State's Joe Paterno went from the penthouse to the outhouse over a situation that he condoned and concealed for decades.
Barta said he is fully confident that Ferentz can help the Hawkeyes rise above the issues that have been raised and after 21 years of mostly positive results, he deserves the opportunity to try.
Brian Ferentz also seems likely to survive this although his career already has been impacted. Many assumed he was in line to succeed his father as head coach someday. You probably can forget about that now.
While most of the accusations that have been made demand strong and immediate action, there have been a few charges thrown out in the past two weeks that seem more than a little paranoid and over the top.
Former Iowa receiver Derrell Johnson-Koulianos wrote an essay that was published on HawkeyeNation.com — and later removed — in which he made accusations against Kirk Ferentz that were outrageous, if not libelous.
Sharonda Phelps, the mother of former running back Akrum Wadley, produced a scathing 42-minute podcast in which she called for Doyle and both Ferentzes to be fired. Her biggest complaint seemed to be that her son was not selected in the NFL draft, something she was certain was the result of things Brian Ferentz and Doyle told pro scouts.
Phelps said “God chose Akrum,’’ and said her son singlehandedly rescued the Iowa program with his heroics as a senior.
“He saved their jobs,’’ she said of the coaches. “They’re millionaires. We’re not.’’
She seemed less concerned with any abuse her son had absorbed than with the fact that her meal ticket had been revoked.
She added: “I told Kirk Ferentz ‘Your family destroyed my family. Your son destroyed my son.’’’
Wadley still got a shot in the NFL, signing as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He was cut in training camp, then failed to make it in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL. I doubt the Iowa coaches told the Houston Roughnecks to waive him in January.
While Phelps’ conspiracy theory is dubious, her podcast did include audio of her son talking about how Doyle threatened him and how Brian Ferentz frequently made racist comments and told racist jokes. Wadley used the word “bullying.’’
Those charges carry much more weight than Mom’s rantings and sounded a lot like things other black players said and wrote.
Those things need to be dealt with swiftly and decisively.
Iowa has made some important first steps in that direction. It needs to keep going.
