Can Ferentz come through this unsullied?

It’s worth noting that no one has accused Kirk of making racist remarks himself and several of the offended players talked about how much they respect him.

I’m not sure anything good would be accomplished by firing Ferentz. There would need to be an awful lot of really sinister stuff come out of that independent review for Iowa to even consider such an action. And it would cost the university a whole lot more than $1.1 million to make that happen.

It would be the most stunning turn of events in college football since Penn State's Joe Paterno went from the penthouse to the outhouse over a situation that he condoned and concealed for decades.

Barta said he is fully confident that Ferentz can help the Hawkeyes rise above the issues that have been raised and after 21 years of mostly positive results, he deserves the opportunity to try.

Brian Ferentz also seems likely to survive this although his career already has been impacted. Many assumed he was in line to succeed his father as head coach someday. You probably can forget about that now.

While most of the accusations that have been made demand strong and immediate action, there have been a few charges thrown out in the past two weeks that seem more than a little paranoid and over the top.