Casey ties school record in St. Ambrose's dominant victory over Judson

History was made Saturday at Brady Street Stadium.

St. Ambrose University junior quarterback Tom Casey tossed a school-record seven touchdown passes in the Fighting Bees’ dominant 58-22 victory over Judson.

Casey had three touchdown passes in both the second and third quarters and finished the game 16-for-23 with 250 passing yards. His favorite target was Yemi Ward, who caught five passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

“(Casey) is playing really confident football,” St. Ambrose coach Vince Fillipp said. “We as a coaching staff have all the confidence in the world in Tom. He does a great job leading the guys and making plays. When he’s playing confident, good things are going to happen. You’ve seen that the past two weeks.”

St. Ambrose has started 2-0 in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League with wins over Trinity International and Judson. The Fighting Bees have combined to outscore the opponents 107-29 and Casey has totaled 486 yards and 11 touchdowns in those games.

“I have to give all the credit to my teammates and coaches,” Casey said. “They are the ones who draw up the plays and make the blocks for me. I put the ball into the hands of our playmakers and they do great things for me.

“It’s a good feeling, I mean, it’s awesome (to throw seven touchdowns). But all the credit goes to my teammates. Without them I can’t do anything.”

And Casey didn’t even throw a touchdown pass until the second quarter.

St. Ambrose started the game with a 17-play, 66 yard drive that ate up over seven minutes of clock, but the Fighting Bees settled for a 21-yard field goal from Joe Namio.

Two defensive stops gave St. Ambrose the ball back, and this time Casey led an 8-play, 57-yard drive that took less than three minutes. Casey hit a wide-open Nolan Bielskis in the middle of the field to put St. Ambrose ahead 10-0 with 14:56 left in the second quarter.

The defense, which allowed just 90 total yards in the first half, forced Judson into a punt on the following drive. St. Ambrose had six tackles for loss in the first two quarters, including two from senior defensive lineman Drew Ackman. They finished the game with 13 tackles for loss.

“We really try to challenge our guys and we knew on the other side of the field (Judson) had a running back (Brandon Mackey) who is a really good player,” Fillipp said. “It was about identifying those guys who are their playmakers and challenging our guys to make plays.”

St. Ambrose didn’t allow Judson to score until it was 37-0 with 5:01 left in the third. The defensive stops allowed Casey and the Fighting Bees to pour it on.

Casey found Justin Wright on a slant route to the left side to extend the lead to 17 before Casey hit Ward on a crossing route for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 24-0 at halftime.

“Yemi is a stud, and (Ward and Casey) work very well together,” Fillipp said. “They are constantly talking before and after practice and they both want to be great. When you have two guys who have that mentality, you know they are going to do some special things for us.”

St. Ambrose had 250 total yards compared to 90 for Judson at the midway point. And the gap only grew in the second half.

Ward broke free in the middle of the field on the Fighting Bees’ first possession of the third quarter and Casey found him for an easy 21-yard touchdown pass. Ward was also Casey’s seventh touchdown pass of the game later in the fourth on a deep ball to the right pylon that Ward caught after creating separation.

“Yemi does a great job making guys miss on his routes and I always know that he’s going to find a way to get open,” Casey said. “If I can find a way to get him the ball, he will make a play somewhere.”

Casey also found Davenport Central alum Israel Taylor for two touchdown passes in the second half. The first was a 29-yard pass down the left sideline and the second was a 6-yard toss in the back of the end zone after Taylor was left alone. Taylor finished with three catches for 76 yards.

Judson’s Brandon Mackey scored his second touchdown of the game with 4:06 remaining, but St. Ambrose’s Jeremiah Crawford returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.

“When we are playing our best football, I will take these guys over anybody,” Fillipp said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the ball. We know we play in a really tough and competitive conference, and so we know we have to bring our best every weekend.

"The more our kids understand that, the more we will get results like this.”