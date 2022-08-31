Catching on at center a snap for Hawkeyes' Jones

IOWA CITY — Logan Jones has a blueprint to follow, but ultimately he will forge his own path as the first-year starting center on the Iowa football team.

Like his predecessor, consensus all-American Tyler Linderbaum, Jones began his Hawkeye career on the defensive line before transitioning to a critical position on the other side of the ball.

It’s been an education for the sophomore from Council Bluffs Lewis Central.

He’ll make his first start at center for the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against South Dakota State, six months after snapping the ball for the first time in Iowa practice gear.

“Since the first day until now, I’d say I’m still a work in progress, learning every day," Jones said. “I’ve tried to be a sponge, picking up as much as I can from everybody who has been helping me."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes have the right person anchoring the heart of the offensive line.

Still, he is anxious to see the 6-foot-3, 283-pound Jones perform in the opener.

“Logan has been practicing well, so you start thinking, ‘OK, well, he’s got it,’ and then I starting thinking to myself, ‘He hasn’t played a game yet as an offensive player here,’ but he is practicing well, doing a good job," Ferentz said Tuesday.

“Things have been fairly smooth, but he still hasn’t played a game out in Kinnick as a starter. I’m sure there will be some anxiety. He’s in a role now where he’s going to be a key player on our team."

Jones gets that.

He began to embrace that notion in March when he lined up on the offensive side of the ball in practice for the first time.

Approached by coaches during offseason about making the same move Linderbaum made before making his first snaps in a game in 2019, Jones began his transition with a conversation.

He talked with Linderbaum about his experiences, attempting to dissect what allowed him to make a smooth transition from one side of the ball to the other.

“Lindy helped me a lot," Jones said. "Whenever I’ve had a question, he’s been there for me and it has made a difference. He obviously played at a very high level and to be able to pick his brain a bit has been really beneficial."

Jones didn’t stop there.

He sought help from Matt Fagan, a senior from Council Bluffs St. Albert who was Linderbaum’s back-up last season and will begin this season as Iowa’s second-team left guard.

The pair have known each other since competing in the shot put against each other at track meets in high school.

“He’s picked up things fast. I feel like he’s going to be do a great job there," Fagan said. “We’re good friends. I’m happy for him because I feel like he’s in a position where he is going to be able to help our team. We’re in this together."

Offensive line coach George Barnett said Jones has what it takes to be a successful center.

“He’s a natural, gifted athlete," Barnett said. “He’s smart. He’s tough. He just needs reps and the more he gets, the more comfortable he will be in those situations.’’

Jones has proven to be one of Iowa’s most productive players in the weight room as he has worked toward an opportunity on the field.

Ferentz believes that benefited him throughout the spring and into fall camp.

“He’s a really coachable guy," Ferentz said. “The things he does in the weight room are in competitions there and he’s one of those guys that is just an achiever, so that’s a really good starting point."

Jones feels like he is adjusting to the expectations that accompany playing center at Iowa.

He believes the biggest challenge in the move was simply gaining confidence in his ability to make it all work.

“At first, I was timid in a way because I didn’t know what I was doing, but coach Barnett said to just go out there and play, let it happen naturally," Jones said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do."

Fagan said the challenge of the transition has probably benefited Jones.

“He’s a competitor and I’ve watched him take this on and attack it just like he would go after somebody on the other side of the ball when he was playing defense," Fagan said. “He’s out there every trying to be the best center he can be."

That comes down to the attention to detail that separated Linderbaum from his peers.

He’s been working to find consistency in his shotgun snaps and in Iowa’s zone blocking schemes, the job of the center extends well beyond snapping the football.

“Conceptually understanding the offense, the inside zone, outside zone, there are a lot of details. You wouldn’t think there is a lot, but there is and I’m just trying to get those details down," Jones said.

That’s where technique and consistency become critical elements that Jones is working to get down as the Hawkeyes work toward their opener.

“Everyone here is super talented. At the end of the day, it’s your fundamentals that will make the biggest difference," Jones said. “Coach Ferentz, coach Barnett, they emphasize that. If we do the little things right, that will separate us from a lot of teams."

Jones sees progress in that area, but said work remains.

Understanding that was among the first pieces of advice he received from Linderbaum.

“Not every play is going to be perfect," he said. “If you can try to limit the amount of mistakes, you’ll be fine."