Chicago DB picks Hawkeyes over Badgers

Kahlil Tate believes he fits the skill set to play the cash position in the Iowa football team’s defensive alignment.

Iowa coaches see that blend of that potential blend of athleticism and strength in the Chicago Kenwood Academy prospect as well, among the reasons Tate announced Tuesday he will become the 17th member of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Tate selected Iowa over Wisconsin from a collection of 22 scholarship offers including 18 from power-five programs.

In an announcement at his high school hosted by 247Sports on You Tube, Tate was surrounded by his parents and high school coach Sinque Turner as he allowed his younger brother to announced that he would be a Hawkeye.

Tate and family members removed outer jackets to unveil Hawkeye t-shirts as the future Iowa player slipped into a Hawkeye cap.

Iowa was the first program to offer a scholarship to Tate, the first to send its head coach Kirk Ferentz to visit him at his school and the first to offer him the chance to fill the hybrid safety and linebacker “cash’’ position where Amani Hooker and Dane Belton have thrived in recent seasons.

“They see what I see,’’ Tate said in making his announcement, welcoming the chance to develop his abilities under defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker.

“He has developed a lot of defensive backs and I know if I go there and do my part, I’ll be the next one.’’

Tate is the fifth player to take part in the Hawkeyes’ major June recruiting weekend to commit to Iowa in recent weeks.

He held offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee as well.

Tate took official visits to Wisconsin and Iowa last month before reaching his decision.

He said the feel he got as he talked with current players and coaches and toured the campuses and communities ultimately led him to select the Hawkeyes.

Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by both 247Sports and Rivals, Tate is the third defensive back to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in December.

John Nestor, a cornerback from Chicago Marist, and Zach Lutmer, an in-state safety from Central Lyon, previously announced commitments to Iowa.

Tate had 65 tackles, intercepted five passes and forced a pair of fumbles during his junior season at Chicago Kenwood, which finished an 8-2 season with a 20-7 loss to Champaign Centennial in the opening round of the Illinois Class 6A playoffs.