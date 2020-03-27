Coaches, teams communicate as Big Ten extends ban

With Big Ten Conference officials announcing a four-week extension Friday of its previously announced suspension of organized team activities, coaches will continue to use other ways to move their teams forward.
Video conferences are becoming routine for student-athletes whose seasons and training time have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller held a full-team video conference on Friday, the first time he has addressed his entire team collectively since its season was canceled on March 12.
At Illinois, where online classes for the remainder of the semester began Monday, spring practices and football have been replaced with video conferences.
Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said Friday that coaches are allowed to spend eight hours each week in video conferences with their players.
At Illinois, those conferences this spring are being broken down into two-hour sessions four days each week. The sessions include full-team video conferences as well as position-group sessions led by position coaches.
After the first week of video conferencing with his players, Smith said the time seems beneficial.
"They are no different than the meetings we would hold on campus," Smith said during a teleconference. "They’ve been productive sessions and I feel there is a lot of value to it. I believe we still have an opportunity to move our team forward this spring. The only thing we are missing is the work on the field."
There won’t be any field work any time soon for Big Ten teams or athletes.
Initially put in place through April 6 as an additional measure beyond the cancellation of all competition for the spring sports season, the suspension which now runs through May 4 prevents teams in and out of season from holding full-team, small-group or individual practices and workouts.
In a statement, the conference announced that the situation will be evaluated again closer to May 4 in consultation with medical experts and institutional leadership.
The Big Ten also indicated no change in its previously announced moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
