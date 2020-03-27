Coaches, teams communicate as Big Ten extends ban

With Big Ten Conference officials announcing a four-week extension Friday of its previously announced suspension of organized team activities, coaches will continue to use other ways to move their teams forward.

Video conferences are becoming routine for student-athletes whose seasons and training time have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller held a full-team video conference on Friday, the first time he has addressed his entire team collectively since its season was canceled on March 12.

At Illinois, where online classes for the remainder of the semester began Monday, spring practices and football have been replaced with video conferences.

Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said Friday that coaches are allowed to spend eight hours each week in video conferences with their players.

At Illinois, those conferences this spring are being broken down into two-hour sessions four days each week. The sessions include full-team video conferences as well as position-group sessions led by position coaches.

After the first week of video conferencing with his players, Smith said the time seems beneficial.