Colby, Hawkeye line a work in progress

IOWA CITY — Connor Colby started 11 games on the offensive line as a true freshman for Iowa last fall.

That’s more starts than any true freshman offensive lineman has made for the Hawkeyes during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 24-year tenure.

More than Tristan Wirfs. More than Bryan Bulaga. More than James Daniels or Mike Jones.

Colby held his own at right guard, earning freshman all-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America, but he admits there were moments when things didn’t go as planned.

“There were times during games when I really wasn’t certain what I was supposed to be doing,’’ Colby said. “I did the best I could. I learned from it.’’

And the learning continues.

Colby, who positioned himself to move into a starting spot as seniors Cody Ince and Kyler Schott dealt with injuries, benefitted from enrolling at Iowa early and taking part in spring practices a year ago.

Now, he works to build on that foundation.

“If you’re a fan of the microwave, you’re probably not going to be an offensive line coach,’’ Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett said Wednesday. “You’re more of a conventional oven type of guy. You realize things take time.’’

That’s what fans will catch a glimpse of Saturday when the Hawkeyes conclude spring drills with a 9:45 a.m. public practice at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa’s offensive line remains a work in progress.

Barnett likes the progress he has seen from a relatively young group.

Mason Richman, who has made 12 career starts, is the most experienced of the bunch and is listed as Iowa’s first-team left tackle this spring.

But as the Hawkeyes prepare for their 15th practice of the spring, a lot of moving parts remain.

Competition continues at the center position where Tyler Linderbaum earned consensus all-American honors last season.

Sophomores Tyler Elsbury and Logan Jones and senior Matt Fagan continue to deliver snaps. Elsbury and Jones, who moved from defensive tackle to the offensive line at the start of spring practices, have seen the majority of the reps and Barnett is uncertain who will lineup with the first team on Saturday.

“We’ve switched them around a little bit,’’ Barnett said. “Some days we will throw Elsbury in there and let him run with the ones. Some days, we let Logan run with the ones. You have to get the quarterbacks used to different snapping styles.’’

Barnett said Fagan has made fewer snaps this spring in part because the other two centers have never played center until now.

“We have to see what they can do,’’ Barnett said. “Fagan is so reliable. He’s so smart and cares so much that you can take a few reps off of him and give it to those other guys.’’

It’s all part of the growth process for a young group of linemen Barnett believes will be fine in time.

In addition to Richman, Colby and Elsbury, Jack Plumb at right tackle and Justin Britt at left guard topped Iowa’s offensive line depth chart entering the spring.

Barnett said there has been growth throughout the group, but it remains far from a finished product.

“When you coach the offensive line, you are prepared for good days and not-so-good days. It doesn’t do any good to sit around waiting for the perfect day, because it’s not going to happen,’’ Barnett said. “It’s how do guys respond to that imperfect day. That’s what we’re looking at, watching.’’

Colby leaned on Linderbaum, Schott and Ince for advice last season.

“If I didn’t know what to do, I definitely knew they knew what I supposed to do and they helped me a lot,’’ Colby said.

Colby suggested that he probably spent too much time overthinking things last fall.

That led to some habits Barnett said the 6-foot-6, 298-pound Cedar Rapids Kennedy product is trying to clean up this spring.

“Sometimes when you’re young and you get thrown into the fire like he did last year, sometimes it’s a little bit of survival mode,’’ Barnett said. “There are some quirky things that he’s done technique wise because he was trying to survive.’’

And now, Colby works to move from surviving to thriving.

“From last spring ball, I’ve definitely improved a lot, but I still have a lot to do. It’s never going to be perfect. You’re not always going to have the perfect first step, stuff like that, but it’s trying to be as consistent as possible,’’ Colby said.

“Some plays, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. Some plays, I’m not there yet. It’s just working on consistency, fundamentals.’’

