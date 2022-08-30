COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Augie loses top LB to knee injury

When the Augustana College football team takes the field Saturday for its season opener, it will do so without one of its standout defenders.

Senior linebacker Tim Swaney suffered a knee injury in this past Saturday’s scrimmage against Loras.

Vikings coach Steve Bell said on Tuesday that his defensive captain was still being evaluated and that the extent of the injury had not yet been determined.

But Swaney did not sound hopeful after the injury happened Saturday at Lindberg Stadium, saying he knew that his role on the team changed from on-field leader to more of a coaching position.

After being carried off the field by teammates, Swaney was treated on the sidelines. He was on crutches with his right knee in a large brace for the remainder of the game. He said he believed he had damaged his ACL.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, prep said that his foot stuck in the turf as he was being blocked. Bell said that it was a clean football play on which his standout was hurt.

“He still has to be fully evaluated, so we’re not fully sure what’s going on,” said Bell Tuesday as his team prepares to host Rhodes College on Saturday at noon. “Where that’s at, we don’t know for sure.”

Fully expecting Swaney to be sidelined, Bell said that sophomore Conner Waite will now be put in the middle of the Viking defense that is expected to be a strength of the team that is coming off a 5-5 season.

Bell said that the defense won’t go through major changes without its All-CCIW second-team standout.

“Next man up,” said Bell. “One man’s injury is another man’s opportunity. We’re very confident in the guy that we have behind him.”

Bell has seen this scenario play out numerous times in his seven years as head Viking. Last year, Augie went through its top two quarterbacks in the first four weeks of the season and Cole Bhardwaj turned that opportunity into this year’s starting role.

Waite played in five games last year, recording eight total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has a nose for the ball as he also grabbed one interception and recovered one fumble to go along with a pass breakup.

Swaney, a captain again this year, had a terrific junior season in which he led the Vikings with 92 total tackles, including 55 solos, which were second on the team to DB Nick Harper’s 60. Swaney’s 37 assists were by far the team high. He also recorded nine tackles for loss and one quarterback sack for a loss of 17 yards.

Despite losing Swaney’s skills, Bell said that the defense won’t change its approach.

“Conner played a ton of snaps for us in the back half of the season last year,” said Bell. “It was at a different position, but he moved over to middle linebacker the whole time in camp and during the spring.

“We’re pretty confident in what he can do. He’s going to have to grow.”

Waite replaced Swaney in Saturday’s scrimmage, so he did get to face some live action at middle linebacker before the season opener.

“Like anything, we’ll see where Tim is at and go from there,” said Bell. “This is now (Waite's) opportunity to take and run with it. Everybody surrounding Conner is going to have to up their game. Tim is an important part of what we do, but we feel confident in who we have.”

Other than the defensive front, the Vikings have returners at all other defensive positions.

Bell did admit that it will be difficult to replace Swaney’s on-field leadership, something that has been dynamic since he stepped on the field as a freshman.

“Tim is a tremendous leader and that’s probably what we’re going to miss the most,” said Bell. “Someone is going to have to overtake that role. … He was, obviously, a heck of a player, too.

“That production is going to have to not only come from Conner, but other places, too.”