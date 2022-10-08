COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Augie rolls to huge victory over Millikin

DECATUR, Ill. — Effective. Efficient. Quick-striking.

And almost record-breaking.

The Augustana College football team used those three approaches to roll to Saturday’s dominating 70-0 CCIW victory over hosting Millikin at Frank M. Lindsay Field.

The 70 points were two shy of the school record set 102 years ago when the Vikings scored a 72-0 victory over Hedding on Oct. 9, 1920.

It was the third time in school history that the Vikings have hit 70 as they had a 71-0 victory over North Park in the 2019 season.

Big plays in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — helped the Vikings blow open the game.

“It was a good effort by our guys,” said Augie coach Steve Bell trying to summarize the contest that moved the team's record to 3-2, 2-2 in the league.

While the 70 points and some eye-popping offensive numbers might be what is remembered from this one, the Viking defense did its best to write this story.

Augie forced six turnovers — five of those lost fumbles as Millikin was held to 112 yards total offense in the game on 52 snaps.

Two of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter on Millikin kickoff returns that kept the Big Blue (2-3, 0-3 CCIW) offense on the sideline nearly the entire quarter.

The Vikings finished with 495 yards of offense in 72 plays.

Seven of Augie’s 10 touchdowns came on rushes. Jacob Brooks scored three times on runs of 3, 28 and 5 yards. Ty Rivelli scored twice on runs of 4 and 16. Austin Ieorger and Arik Mistak also scored.

In three quarters, junior quarterback Cole Bhardwaj completed 19 of 32 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring passes were to Jordan Vesey (31) and Jack Schmitz (13). Breyden Smith caught a 13-yard pass from senior Liam Crawley.

Augie’s first three drives were aided by six double-digit yardage pass plays ranging from 10 yards to 40.

“We had some big plays on both sides of the ball,” said Bell, whose club kept Millikin pinned deep in its own territory much of the first half. “Cole hit some really nice ones; I’m sure there are a couple he’d like to pull back.

"But he made some nice plays and got the ball out quick and threw some really nice balls, for sure.”

The victory and the manner in which happened were dampened late in the contest. After scoring a touchdown on the previous series, Ioerger, a senior fullback, had to be helped off the field with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Augie returns home next week to play Washington-St. Louis in its homecoming contest at Lindberg Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.