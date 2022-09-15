College football: Augie’s offensive line ready to feast on success

When Cole Bhardwaj stepped in to quarterback the Augustana College football team last fall, he made a deal with the big guys in front of him providing protection.

“I told them, 'You guys give me time, we’re going to win games,'" he said.

It wasn’t so much a case of self-preservation as it was making sure the offense ran smoothly behind an offensive line that was just starting to come together.

There was also another caveat covering the final five games of the season:

“I made a deal with them,” Bhardwaj said. “I told them if I don’t get sacked and we win games, I’ll take you guys out to breakfast, lunch or dinner, whatever you want, on me.”

That’s a dangerous deal for a college student when you’re talking about football linemen. Those big boys can eat.

They also earned their weight in buffets last year and are trying to make good on that deal again this year.

The starting offensive line returns seniors Daniel Skold, Jacob Uhlmann and Brayden Macdonald along with sophomore Jakob North. They are joined this year by Galesburg junior Cain Johnson, who has jumped over from the defensive line.

It’s a formidable bunch, averaging roughly 6-foot-3, 290 pounds across the front.

“Ooooh, yeah,” Bhardwaj said of having a sizable wall in front of him. “I am well protected by those guys and love them all.”

That armor, though, showed some early-season chinks in Augie’s season opener as Bhardwaj was getting hurried and hit a few times and sacked twice.

On one of those hits, he injured his wrist and that has him questionable for this week’s CCIW opener at Elmhurst.

Still, the linemen have shown tremendous improvement in their disjointed time on campus that included a lost season of spring ball in 2020, the fall season in 2020 being canceled and a lost season of spring ball in 2021 when a truncated season replaced an extended period of usual workouts.

This year’s spring ball was the first normal offseason of work for football teams.

“Since we’ve all had a season together, we communicate a lot better, we know what everybody is thinking, we’re all seeing the same things out there,” said North, a former Fulton High School prep. “I think we’re going to be a well-oiled machine out there this year.”

It’s a new situation for the Vikings having a strong returning offensive line and it sets up the team for an improvement from last year’s 5-5 record when Bhardwaj was the third signal-caller to see the field after injuries to Jason Grimes and Thomas Hall.

“They need to be more formidable,” Augie coach Steve Bell said of one of the team’s most experienced groups. “We feel good about where they can go as a unit. There’s a nice mixture of seasoned veterans along with some young or new youth, younger guys to the position.

“Cain Johnson made his first college start two weeks ago and Jakob North is a young buckaroo that’s still learning how to play the position in college; he’s only got 11 starts under his belt. We feel as if he is going to get better and better.”

Having the three seniors on the interior, including Uhlmann at center, has helped in getting North and Johnson indoctrinated.

Also helping has been the normal pattern of a fall season in 2021, spring ball earlier this year, summer work and now the fall camp heading into the regular season. The group also said that strength and conditioning coach Jeff Roe has had a huge impact on their improvement over the years.

That has allowed the group to change its focus from learning the offense and technique to perfecting it.

“Things have come faster and we’re meshing,” said Macdonald, who starts at right guard. “… As freshmen, we were just learning and not able to mesh. We’re focusing on actually progressing and becoming a better unit overall instead of learning the offense.”

And that has not only changed the focus of this group but also changed expectations placed on them by associate head coach and offensive line coach Dave Ragone. One area of attention has been refining their technique, skills and knowledge, according to the group.

The other has been much more daunting.

“The second thing he likes to use is that we are the catalyst of the team,” Uhlmann said. “Whether it be in practice or games, he wants us to be a high-energy, high-focused, highly-aggressive group.”

The pieces are there for the line to be instrumental in the team’s success.

“We have the mentality that we can help carry the team in that direction,” said Skold, the left guard, of the team bettering last year’s .500 record.

The line was hardly a finished product in the season-opening 34-28 victory over Rhodes two weeks ago. But Bell said there were plenty of issues that led to offensive struggles.

“Some of it was on the running backs, some of it was on the line at times where they technically just got beat, it wasn’t schematically,” Bell said. “Some was on the protection we had called and Cole being greedy and not understanding who he had to pay attention to if they came on a blitz.

“Those are all things we have to work out and will.”

Those on the line hope so since Bhardwaj’s incentive still stands this year.

In fact, they are still waiting for last fall’s pay off.

“We keep on planning it and something will come up and it falls through,” said Skold of the three owed meals.

Uhlmann joked that “it’s the classic broke college kid with no money” excuse that has kept it from happening. “I don’t think he’s ready for the kind of bill we’ll put on him anyway; he might have to wait for salary pay.”

But the big guys up front do appreciate the gesture.

“It’s definitely," North said, "a little incentive.”