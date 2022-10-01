COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Augustana falls in double-overtime shootout

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A slow start and the inability to make crucial plays when needed cost the Augustana College football team on Saturday.

The Vikings battled back from a 17-0 first-quarter deficit and took a lead late in the fourth only to be saddled with a 44-41 two-overtime loss to hosting Carroll at Schneider Stadium in CCIW action.

“You gotta make plays at moments and we didn’t make them,” said Augie coach Steve Bell after his club dropped to 2-2, 0-2 in the league. “That’s what it comes down to.”

It was the second straight season that these two played into overtime. Augie dropped a 29-26 decision at home last year.

Even having to settle for two Sidney Maroon field goals in their overtime tries, the Vikings had a great opportunity to put away the homecoming-celebrating Pioneers in the second OT session.

Senior defensive end Cole Romano sacked Carroll QB Josh Raby for an 11-yard loss on first down that put the Pioneers behind the chains.

Two completions — the first of those fumbled out of bounds and the second released just as Raby was tripped up — gave the hosts a new set of downs. On second down from the 4-yard line, Raby was flushed out of the pocket but found Keon Miller open in the end zone for the winning toss.

In the first overtime, Nick Harper had a nice pass breakup, Ronde Worrels made a solid stick on a run and Johnny Breeden dropped an interception in the end zone before Caroll kicked a go-ahead field goal.

Augie’s offense, which totaled 373 yards, bogged down in both OT sessions, forcing Maroon into action. He tied the first OT with a 40-yarder and then opened the second OT with a 39-yarder.

“Credit our kicker,” Bell said. “He did a hell of a job. In two scenarios, he was money.”

That the game even got to overtime was on the defense that gave up 502 yards offense to the Pioneers (3-1, 2-2).

Augie put together an 11-play, 86-yard drive that ate 6:33 off the fourth quarter clock. Jacob Brooks (17 carries, 142 yards) scored his second TD of the second half with a 13-yard burst around left end. That gave Augie a 35-28 lead with just 3:51 left in regulation.

However, Carroll answered when sophomore Jaxon Case ripped through the Viking defense seemingly untouched for an 80-yard TD sprint that tied things with 3:35 left.

“After a touchdown you have to get a stop or answer their TD,” said Bell, whose offense then went three-and-out and had to survive a missed a 49-yard field goal wide left on the final play of regulation just to have a shot in OT. Augie burned all three of its timeouts to ice kicker Jacob Laurent.

“We’ve gotta be better across the board,” said Bell, whose club is at Millikin on Saturday. “That includes the coaches, too.”