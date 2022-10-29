COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Augustana holds off IWU for win in rivalry contest

Things didn’t always go according to plan for the Augustana College football team on Saturday afternoon.

But when they needed to, the Vikings showed plenty of resiliency and fortitude in pulling out a harrowing 24-21 CCIW victory over arch-rival Illinois Wesleyan at Lindberg Stadium.

After taking a 24-13 lead with three second-half touchdowns — two long pass plays from Cole Bhardwaj to Craig Shelton and a Tyler Rivelli run — IWU got right back in the game with a 65-yard scoring drive capped by a great one-handed Matt Young catch from Jay Lemenager with 36.5 seconds left in regulation.

Lemenager then hit Charlie Hamilton on a back corner fade for the two-point conversion to make it a 24-21 game.

IWU kicker Andrew Stange offered up a perfect on-side kick that bounced at Shelton’s head and he deflected the ball that the Titans recovered. An Augie unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the guests the ball at the Augie 34-yard line.

On first down, senior defensive end Chase Tatum — who had a frustrating day trying to get around the handsy IWU line — did just that and recorded a strip-sack on Lemenager with fellow Princeton High School graduate Ronde Worrels recovering the loose ball.

“I was thinking, 'Man, I gotta hurry and make a play,’” said Tatum of his key forced fumble. “Our coach always preaches that big-time players have to make big-time plays and I saw that as the play that I had to make.”

Of course, that game-sealing play was seen from a different perspective from the IWU side.

“I think his arm was moving forward so it’s an incomplete pass,” said veteran IWU coach Norm Eash of Tatum’s strip-sack. “That’s what I saw. Anytime the hand is moving forward, it should be an incomplete pass.”

Lemenager, who hurt the Vikings by escaping contain all day, was stepping up as the pocket collapsed, but was still surveying the field as Tatum got in the deciding blow.

It was a nice step for the Vikings who struggled in the first half but found a way to get themselves back in the game after watching what few scoring chances they had in the first half slip away.

After missing on what coach Steve Bell said were two “sure-fire” first-half touchdown passes and having an 85-yard Ty Rivelli touchdown run called back just before halftime by a holding penalty on the opposite side of the field, the Vikings responded with a huge second half and Tatum’s game-securing play.

“I said at halftime that you can’t shy away from adversity,” Bell said of what he told his players at the break after IWU held the ball for just over 20 minutes of the 30-minute half. “It happens, it’s going to be there and you can’t avoid it. But it’s how you handle it and react to it and I thought our guys did a nice job on both sides of the ball reacting to it.”

Augie (5-3, 4-3 CCIW) had those two great scoring chances just miss in the first half. Mike DiGioia had a Bhardwaj pass go right through his hands on the IWU (5-3, 4-3 CCIW) sideline and the junior QB overthrew Rock Island’s Jordan Vesey on another wide open post route.

Bhardwaj was also picked twice in the half — once on a tipped pass.

“Our quarterback couldn’t play any worse than he did in the first half,” Bell said of Bhardwaj’s decision-making in the first half. “But he came back and that’s what matters.”

Augie had just 65 yards of offense on 22 plays and trailed 10-0 at halftime as the Vikings were shut out in a half for the first time this season.

“We won the first half, they won the second half,” Eash said. “We did not come out and make the plays that we needed to make. I thought that we gave up some big plays in the second half defensively.

"We didn’t make plays offensively — we had catches that we dropped — and we didn’t manage the field.”

Two of those big plays Augie hit on the IWU defense were the Shelton touchdown catches that both came on post patterns and covered 39 and 28 yards.

“We just weren’t executing,” Shelton said of the first half. “We just had to stay true to ourselves, knowing that we could execute.

"We never felt out of it.”

The Vikings proved that as they finished with 269 yards offense on 55 plays while IWU chewed up the clock with 35-minutes, 23-seconds of possession as it accumulated 329 yards on 72 plays.

But when they were needed, the Vikings came up with the big plays.

“This is huge,” said Tatum of getting the second straight victory over the Titans. “This game is always a dogfight.”