COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Augustana rolls to 'dirty' win over North Park

CHICAGO — Ty Rivelli and Jacob Brooks provided the Augustana College football team with a great 1-2 punch on Saturday in leading the Vikings to a 56-34 CCIW victory over hosting North Park at the Holmgren Athletic Complex.

Behind an offensive front that dominated the line of scrimmage, the veteran running backs totaled 306 of Augie’s 309 rushing yards. Rivelli scored five touchdowns and Brooks two as Cole Bhardwaj hit tight end Jack Schmitz for the other Augie score.

“We thought that we’d be able to run on them, obviously that was a little generous, I’d say,” Augie coach Steve Bell said. “We thought if we could get the run game going that would be productive for us.”

The offensive line of Jakob North, Daniel Skold, Jacob Uhlmann, Brayden Macdonald and Cain Johnson. along with any combination of tight ends, set the tone early for Augie.

After a 45-yard kickoff return by freshman speedster Brayden Smith and a 15-yard NPU personal foul penalty, Augie needed only five plays to cover the 35 yards to take a lead just 90 seconds into the game.

Rivelli’s 4-yard run gave the visiting Vikings (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) a lead they never lost.

While Rivelli did a lot of the tougher running, Brooks delivered the explosive plays. The senior from Yorkville scored on running plays of 69 and 44 yards as he needed just nine carries for his 147 yards.

Rivelli, a junior from Bartlett, Ill., carried the ball 19 times for 159 yards that included scoring plays of 4, 3, 14, 3 and 43 yards.

“We felt that our front six, seven if we added a second tight end, we thought that matchup-wise we would be able to do a good job, especially on the edges and on the interior at times,” Bell said.

Augie dominated play and held a 42-13 halftime lead as NPU (0-7, 0-6 CCIW) hit a couple of big second-quarter pass plays that kept the game from being more lopsided after 30 minutes.

The hosting Vikings, though, found ways to keep the ball in the second half and chip away at the deficit, getting as close as 42-27 midway through the third.

NPU ran a whopping 93 plays and totaled 419 yards offense — 378 of that passing — compared to Augie’s 480 yards in 60 plays.

Bell was not pleased that his team did not show more dominance against a winless team.

“It was a dirty win in my opinion,” he said. “I don’t think we played even close to our level.”

He lamented his team’s lack of offense in the second half as it had just 19 plays for 155 yards. Those six drives ended with two touchdowns, two turnovers, a punt and the end of the game. Augie only possessed the ball for roughly nine minutes of the second half.

“We have to do a better job of keeping our offense on the field,” he said, “and getting our defense off the field.”

Sophomore linebacker Conner Waite was a bright spot with five solo tackles, which included three tackles for loss of 13 yards, a sack, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.