College football: Bees frozen out in home finale

Despite giving up three straight first-half scores to visiting Missouri Baptist University and trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, the St. Ambrose University football team showed some fight on a frigid Saturday afternoon.

However, the same problems that plagued the Fighting Bees all season stung them again on senior day in a 42-38 setback at Brady Street Stadium to close the season.

Sophomore kicker Joe Namio gave SAU a 38-35 lead with 11:48 left in regulation.

However, in its final Mid-States Football Association Midwest League game, Missouri Baptist carved up the SAU defense for a 14-play, 69-yard scoring drive that ate up nearly eight minutes of game clock.

It was aided by a roughing-the-kicker penalty that took the tying field goal off the scoreboard and set up the Spartans for Marcellus Griffin’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:58 left that proved to be the game-winner.

SAU’s final drive — against a re-invigorated hard-charging defense — came up short when freshman quarterback Joey Sprinkle was chased all over the field and forced into six incompletions in the 10-play drive that was aided by a defensive holding penalty. SAU turned the ball over on downs at the MBU 36 with 0:59 left in regulation and not enough timeouts left.

“It’s just a microcosm of the entire year — missed opportunities,” said first-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp after his club finished a 2-8 season with a 2-5 Midwest League mark. “We get off the field on fourth down on defense and we get a penalty. We don’t win enough one-on-one battles and 50-50 balls.

“You look back 10 weeks and you can find points in the game every single week that we came out on the short end there.”

Even in the loss, there were bright spots, including Sprinkle’s return.

The freshman earned the starting spot out of fall camp, but broke his arm in the season opener. He was sidelined until Saturday when he completed 11 of 18 passes for 187 yards and his first two collegiate touchdowns as he rotated series with junior Tom Casey (7-13, 166 yards, two TDs).

“This gets me more experience under my belt,” said Sprinkle, who will take a redshirt season and still have four years of eligibility left. “It’s just more experience that will help me down the road.”

Trailing 24-7, SAU scored twice in the final four minutes of the second quarter to trail just 24-21 at halftime.

An MBU personal foul kept alive an SAU scoring drive that also took points off the board after a 22-yard Namio field goal. Wide receiver Ben Gilbert then scored on a 1-yard TD run on an inside handoff with 3:43 left in the half.

Senior Justin Wright then blocked a Spartans punt that set up the Bees from the MBU 13-yard line. That drive stalled and after sending out Namio to try another 22-yarder, the plan changed after an SAU timeout. Gilbert again took a handoff and got a first down at the 2.

Two plays later with just :04 left on the clock, senior Yemi Ward caught his second TD pass of the game — the first of Sprinkle’s SAU career — despite being pushed well out of the south end zone by three defenders.

Ward finished with seven catches for 143 yards and the two scores, but said that wasn’t the end of his SAU career.

“I can’t end like this,” he said, noting he will take advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic season. “You put so much time and effort into this, I can’t go out like that so I’ll be back.”

Elusive MBU quarterback Cooper Brown (70 yards rushing, 186 passing) caused issues all day for the SAU defense. Griffin finished with 69 yards and three TDs.

SAU scored twice in the third quarter with snow flurries flying. Gilbert caught a 41-yard pass from Sprinkle and Wright out-ran the defense on a deep ball from Casey on a play that covered 74 yards.

But it wasn’t enough.

“You wish like hell that you could change the outcome for these seniors,” Fillipp said, “… for the amount of work they put in and the groundwork that they laid for these other guys."