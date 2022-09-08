COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bees still have plenty to work on and improvement to make

At first glance, Saturday’s 33-13 season-opening setback contained a lot of issues for the St. Ambrose University football team.

The Fighting Bees fell behind hosting Walford 20-0 midway through the second quarter and never could get back in the game that turned out to be a devastating loss for the team and first-year head coach Vince Fillipp, who was hoping to get his tenure off with a victory.

But the opener also came with plenty of lessons learned, including some by the first-year head man.

“When you’re there and in it and you’re not executing like you want to, everything just seems horrible and way worse than it really is,” Fillipp said. “But we were able to take a step back and watch the film and get that evaluated and, like I said, there was a lot of really good stuff on film.”

It was a tough game offensively as the Bees had to adjust to losing starting freshman quarterback Joey Sprinkle to a broken arm, but junior Tom Casey came in and played well for the final two-and-half quarters of a game that was even offensively. SAU finished with 286 yards of offense and Waldorf had 292.

SAU’s stable of running backs was solid with T’Nahleg Hall (19 carries, 52 yards and a TD), Kaden King (7-30), Cade Gornzey (7-27) and Ray Boyue III (7-26).

Fillipp also said there were youngsters who stepped up.

“Some of those young guys were really impressive, especially defensively,” he said.

Those guys included three freshmen — linebacker Rolando Sepulveda (Brother Rice HS), defensive tackle Djabril McNabb (Chicago St. Rita HS) and starting corner Jeremiah Crawford (Rockford East HS).

Sepulveda was tied for fourth on the team with six tackles, five solos.

“He did a really good job for us,” Fillipp said of Sepulveda. “Djabril McNabb played a bunch for us and Crawford took some lumps in Game 1, but we have all the confidence in the world in the kid and he is very talented and is going to be really good for us.

“Those were a couple defensively, for sure. And I think we’ll see a little bit more on the offensive side this week, too, just so we can get some of these young guys involved. We know we’ve got a lot of talent in this group, so we want to be able to make sure we’re doing the best that we can to evaluate those guys.”

Another change that could be evident Saturday when the Bees travel to Concordia (Mich.) is in that offensive backfield.

“I think they’re all going to continue to get snaps,” Fillipp said. “One thing we talked about as a staff is getting Kaden King a little bit more involved. He just brings a different dynamic as a running back. … Those guys are all each other’s biggest fans and we’re going to need all of them throughout the entire season.”

It seems as if the biggest area of concern was on special teams. The Bees had a blocked field goal attempt returned 80 yards for a touchdown and also had a bad snap on their first point-after try.

SAU’s defense also gave up touchdown passes of 54 and 30 yards.

“It was the big plays and five or six plays throughout the course of the game — the majority of them in the first half and early in the second half — that really changed everything,” Fillipp said. “You change four, five, six of those plays and it’s a totally different ball game.

“We obviously have to get way better on special teams, so we’ll look at some competitive drills this week to get some different bodies involved and try to create a little more depth there through competition. But we know we have to get better in that aspect of the game, for sure.”

As he said early in fall camp, Fillipp and his new staff are going to keep challenging the players in practice. No starting spots are locked up.

“There are position battles every day at every position, in my opinion, and I think our guys understand that," Fillipp said. "I don’t think any of our guys have that mentality that, 'I’m the No. 1, there’s no way I can be replaced or get reps taken away from me.’

“We talk about it early and often, especially with these new guys — everything they are doing is being evaluated, so our guys understand that.”

Even the coaches are under the microscope to a degree.

“We have a new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator and new special teams coordinator so, obviously, we’re going to be better as we go as well,” Fillipp said. “I explained that to the guys, too; we need to be better everywhere — offense, defense, special teams and coaching staff. We’re going to continue to work at it.”